Ravens General Manager Outlines Team’s Biggest Offseason Need

The Baltimore Ravens have a big offseason ahead of them in terms of trying to get things on the right track for 2020 after a tough finish to the season, and general manager Eric DeCosta knows just what to do in order to get things on track.

Speaking at the NFL Combine, DeCosta was asked about his plan for the offseason, and what he hopes to accomplish, especially on the offensive side of the ball. As he said, it’s all about making some well placed additions for the offense.

"We want to add playmakers around Lamar. We started doing that last year, that will continue." GM Eric DeCosta pic.twitter.com/U7nU5CGa81 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 25, 2020

“We want to have the best offensive line we can have, but we also want to add playmakers around Lamar (Jackson),” he said. “We started doing that last year with Justice (Hill) and with Miles (Boykin) and Hollywood (Brown) and guys like that, and that will continue. We feel strongly about that, and we’re excited about where the offense can go.”

Obviously, with this direct statement, it seems as if the Ravens understand what they have to do in order to get better. A few more offensive weapons in order to help Jackson out could be expected to be in the cards for the team moving forward.

NFL Insider Examines Ravens Offseason Plan

How will the Ravens alter some weaknesses for next season and get on the right track with the offseason? Recently, some of the thoughts on how to build the team this offseason were brought up in a CBS Sports insider piece by Jason La Canfora. As was written, the team figures to be aggressive in house, but could also get into the mix for players outside of house on the market as well.

Here’s what he wrote about that:

“The Ravens will face Super Bowl pressure in 2020 after their 14-2 finish, and DeCosta has more work to do. Keeping free agent Jimmy Smith, or picking up veteran corner Brandon Carr’s option would be exceptional for depth in the secondary. Jefferson will not be back in 2020, saving about $7M in cap space and the Ravens will almost certainly put the franchise tag on linebacker Matt Judon, the only proven pass rusher on the roster. They need another legit outside receiving target for Lamar Jackson, and even with Judon, more help on the edge as well (I’d give a call to the Chargers and inquire about Melvin Ingram’s availability if I were them). Figuring out inside linebacker is also high on the checklist, but I wouldn’t bet against DeCosta and he’s already off to the strong start by securing Clark (and he is pushing to get stud left tackle Ronnie Stanley extended as well, I’m told).”

What the Ravens, who already extended Chuck Clark this week, do next is anyone’s guess. They could look to franchise Matt Judon, then perhaps deal him. They could also make a commitment to their defensive backfield, and try to re-sign Ronnie Stanley up front.

Either way, it’s set to be a busy offseason for the Ravens.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Some of those additions could be designed to support Jackson when all is said and done.

