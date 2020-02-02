How Many Super Bowl Rings Does Jimmy Garoppolo Have?

2019 marked a season of many firsts for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. After never starting more than six games in any of his previous five years as a professional, Jimmy G started all 16 games under center for the Niners.

With his added availability came newfound production, leading to the first Pro Bowl nod of his career. Yet, most importantly, Garoppolo will be making his first career Super Bowl start this evening vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. However, just because it will be his first start in the big game doesn’t mean he hasn’t gathered hardware over his previous stops along his NFL career.

Garoppolo Won Two Super Bowls With the Patriots

Jimmy Garoppolo was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of FCS program Eastern Illinois. In Garoppolo, many, including the Patriots, believed they likely found the heir apparent to Tom Brady in Foxborough. However, due to circumstances out of Garoppolo’s hands, mainly Brady continuing on his path to greatness with little to no signs of slowing down, the Garoppolo era never fully materialized in New England.

With that said, Garoppolo did stick around Massachusetts for the better part of four seasons before being shipped off to San Francisco. During his stint with the Pats, Garoppolo collected two Super Bowl rings (XLIX & LI) serving as Brady’s backup.

A Victory in Super Bowl LIV Puts Jimmy G in Historical Territory

The San Francisco 49ers are arguably one of, if not the most, storied and historic franchises in NFL History. In fact, with a victory in Super Bowl 54, the Niners will join the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots as the only teams in league history to accumulate six Super Bowl wins.

The driving force behind San Francisco’s numerous league championships have been their quarterbacks. Joe Montana, one of the greatest signal-callers in NFL history, has four Super Bowl titles to his name, the second-most ever, behind only Tom Brady who has six.

Another great 49ers quarterback, Steve Young, was along for the ride in two of those Super Bowls won by Montana, serving as his backup. Young would eventually go on to start Super Bowl XXIX, bringing home his own Lombardi Trophy and taking his total ring count to three.

Yet, despite Garoppolo only starting one full season in the pros and having a combined 28 games under his belt as a starter total (including playoffs), one more victory will raise his Super Bowl count to three. That number would bring Garoppolo in to a tie with Hall of Famers such as the previously mentioned Young, as well as John Elway and Troy Aikman. A victory would also mean Garoppolo sitting just two more titles behind Montana.

While it is true Jimmy G was on the bench for the majority of his Lombardi Trophies, it’s still one hell of an accomplishment.

