Sixers Add Two Veterans Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Sixers have made a move ahead of the NBA trade deadline. The team will acquire Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III from the Warriors in an effort to add depth to their bench.

Sixers are sending Warriors a 2020 second-round via Dallas, and a 2021 second-round pick via Denver, and 2022 second-round pick via Toronto, league source tells ESPN. https://t.co/Yz4gqhUoj5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020

Burks, who’s on a one-year deal, should add a scoring punch to the Sixers’ bench. “Burks is a natural scorer. His issue has always been health,” a rival executive recently told Heavy.com.

The Jazz selected the shooting guard with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2011 draft. However, injuries kept him from reaching his full potential during his seven-plus season in Utah.

This year in Golden State, the 28-year-old is averaging 16.1 points per game. He’s shooting 37.5% from behind the arc and could be a nice piece to a contender off the bench. For the Mavericks, he would be a nice option off the bench, securing the second-unit while Luka Doncic sits.

Robinson, who is in his sixth year in the league, is averaging 12.9 points per game and he’s shooting 40.0% from behind the arc. He was the No. 40 overall pick in the 2014 draft.

Both Burks and Robinson have proven to be good veteran leaders for the Warriors this season. Draymond Green recently recognizing their contributions.

“They have brought experience,” Draymond Green said after the team’s matchup with the Wizards on Monday. “They both have played extremely well this year. Just being a couple older guys, that neither one of them say much, but they are more lead by example guys and they will teach where they fell they can. They have definitely brought some good energy to this team and some great leadership.”

Golden State will receive three second-round picks from Philadelphia in exchange for the two veterans.

Where Did the Second-Round Picks Originate From?

None of the three second-round picks were Philadelphia’s original selection. Here’s a recap of how Philadelphia originally acquired the selections:

Dallas 2020: Philadelphia’s 2017 trade with the Mavericks for Nerlens Noel (originally a first-rounder that became two second-rounders because of protections).

Philadelphia’s 2017 trade with the Mavericks for Nerlens Noel (originally a first-rounder that became two second-rounders because of protections). Denver 2021: Philadelphia acquires Wilson Chandler in 2018 along with a second-rounder for cash considerations.

Philadelphia acquires Wilson Chandler in 2018 along with a second-rounder for cash considerations. Toronto 2022: The Raptors send Malichi Richardson to the Sixers along with a second-round pick in exchange for an overseas prospect at the 2019 trade deadline.

What’s Next For Philadelphia?

The Sixers need to clear two roster spots in order to acquire Burks and Robinson. The team will look to make trades at the end of its roster before the deadline, though if no deals emerge, the club will be forced to waive a pair of players.

Trey Burke, who hasn’t received consistent playing time lately, is a candidate to be moved. Jonah Bolden or Kyle O’Quinn are other candidates to be released or traded.

Philadelphia wasn’t expecting major moves heading into the week despite all the speculation that the club could move a big-money veteran. t would be surprising if anything substantial happens before the deadline at 3pm ET.

