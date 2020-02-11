The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, all pun intended, chances are you’ve come to learn the name Dwayne Johnson, oftentimes better known simply as “The Rock.” Johnson, who rose to prevalence as a superstar wrestler in the WWE (originally the WWF) during the late-90’s through the early 2000s, has since catapulted himself onto the big screen, becoming arguably Hollywood’s most prominent action actor in the world.

However, despite all of his accolades, the Rock may have a bit of competition on his hands when it comes to hogging the spotlight, and from all people, his own daughter.

Simone Johnson may be just 18-years old, however, she has a slew of monumental accomplishments under her belt, and she appears to be just getting started.

Here’s what you need to know about the budding superstar:

1. She’s in Line to Be the 1st Fourth-Generation WWE Wrestler Ever

The WWE announced on February 10th, 2020 that they inked Simone Johnson to a wrestling contract as she enlists in her journey to follow in the footsteps of the numerous wrestlers in her bloodline.

If all goes well, Johnson will become the first fourth-generation wrestler in WWE history, following the likes of not only her father The Rock, but also her great-grandfather “High Chief” Peter Maivia, and grandfather Rocky Johnson, both of whom are WWE Hall of Famers.

Johnson, who has begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, told WWE Media that “It means the world to me. To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

2. Johnson Attends NYU

Not only does Johnson pack a punch, but she’s also got the brains to go along with it. She graduated from high school in May of 2019, and as is evident by the Instagram post shown above, her family couldn’t have been any more proud.

Simone is currently studying business at the prestigious NYU in New York.

3. She Was the First-Ever Golden Globes Ambassador

At just 16-years of age, in an industry dominated by the likes of Dwayne, her superstar acting father, and Dany Garcia, her film producing mother, it was Simone who was the star of the 2016 Golden Globes.

Johnson became the first-ever Golden Globes Ambassador, an honor that was bestowed upon her by her father.

Here’s what The Rock had to say regarding the decision.

“As part of the 75th anniversary of the Golden Globes, the HFPA is creating a new honor—Golden Globe Ambassador—with an expanded role that embodies the HFPA’s year-round philanthropic efforts.”

Prior to Simone’s anointment as the Globes’ Ambassador, the title was previously known as the Miss or Mr. Golden Globe.

In an interview with WMagazine, Johnson spoke on the name alterations fondly.

“I’m really glad they chose to make that change because it promotes equality and is more inclusive, and those are the things that I’m passionate about. I feel like representing that is going to open up a lot of doors—not only for me, but also for all future Golden Globe Ambassadors.”

4. Johnson is Outspoken About Her Beliefs on Social Media

Johnson is a highly educated, notable figure in today’s social media-driven world. With 412K+ followers on Instagram, she has the platform to speak her mind and the audience to carry on her beliefs.

Johnson touches on numerous topics including politics, gun violence, and more. She’s also a major advocate for improving the environment, as you can see by her Instagram post shown below.

Johnson’s philanthropist ways don’t end there. Simone readily shares her thoughts on women’s rights and women’s empowerment.

5. Johnson is a Huge Horror Flix Fan & Animal Lover

Johnson is a busy woman, however, she still finds time to wind down like the rest of us. And when she does it usually involves cuddling up beside a fluffy best friend and enjoying some spooky horror flicks.

Johnson’s Instagram feed is riddled with screenshots, quotes, and odes to prominent horror films. She also tends to get in the Holloween spirit, whether that means dressing up as some of her favorite horror film characters or taking a trip to Holloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando with her friends.

