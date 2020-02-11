Top-5 Offseason Sixers’ Joel Embiid Trades

Top-5 Offseason Sixers’ Joel Embiid Trades

Joel Embiid Sixers Injury

Getty Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

The Sixers are not actively shopping Joel Embiid. However, rival executives are doing their due diligence on the big man just in case Philadelphia decides to break up the Embiid-Ben Simmons duo this upcoming summer.

Let’s take a look at which teams would make the best reasonable destinations for Joel Embiid based on the potential packages and on-court fit.

5.   Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler replied to Joel’s cryptic message on social media with “I know a place where villains are welcome.” While the Heat would be a fantastic fit for Embiid. It’s unclear how they would get the big man to Miami.

Would a package centered around Tyler Herro, Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson be enough for the All-Star center? Bam Adebayo doesn’t seem like a fit for Philly but perhaps Miami could always try to turn the transaction into a three-way trade, sending BAM elsewhere so that the Sixers could obtain either picks or a more desirable player. If there’s a way, Pat Riley will find it.

4. Oklahoma City

The Thunder can offer the Sixers basically any combination of future draft picks they want, having yielded a bevy of picks from dealing away Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Packaging several future first-rounders with a potential sign-and-trade for Danilo Gallinari and the offer looks appetizing.

3.   Portland TrailBlazers

The Blazers have the right components to put together a package for Joel. C.J. McCollum would go a long way toward getting Philadelphia interested. Throw in a future first-rounder or a player like Zach Collins and the offer gets harder for the Sixers to turn down.

2.   Golden State Warriors

I know I know, not another super team in Golden State but after trading away D’Angelo Russell the team has a valuable trade chip in Minnesota’s 2021 first-rounder. They also have their own selection this year, which could easily be a top-5 pick. Both of those picks in addition to Andrew Wiggins, who has some value around the league, would make a pretty desirable package (even if the Sixers flip Wiggins elsewhere).

1.   Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has the assurance of not being traded anywhere during the 2019-20 campaign. He signed an extension with the team earlier in the year and was not eligible to be dealt.

When the offseason comes around, that’ll be a different story. Rival teams are monitoring the situation in Washington, though all signs point to the franchise keeping Beal, as the front office wants to see the Beal-John Wall-Davis Bertans trio in action.

However, if the Sixers enter conversations with Joel Embiid on the table, the Wizards should be open to listening.

Embiid possesses a higher ceiling than Beal, though you could argue that Beal is more valuable due to his position and shooting. If Philadelphia simply wants the best player available in a trade rather than the best package, Beal is their answer. Both sides should think long and hard about a swap given each team has a pair of franchise players who are not the optimal fit.

