UFC 247: Jones vs. Reyes Fight Card and Preview

In only a few days, the #1 UFC pound-for-pound fighter in the world will be stepping back into the Octagon to defend his belt once more. Light Heavyweight Champion Jon “Bones” Jones will take on the surging Dominick “The Devastator” Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 on Saturday, February 8. The co-main event features a battle for the women’s flyweight title with the champion Valentina “Bullet” Shevchenko fighting the #1 ranked contender Katlyn “Blonde Fighter” Chookagian.

The main card will available exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view in the United States on February 8.

UFC 247 Fight Card Details: Main Card, Preliminary Card and Early Preliminary Card

Main Card – 7 p.m. PT/ 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV

Light Heavyweight Championship Bout – Jon Jones vs. Dominick Reyes

Women’s Flyweight Championship Bout – Valentina Shevchenko vs. Katlyn Chookagian

Heavyweight Bout – Juan Adams vs. Justin Tafa

Featherweight Bout – Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Heavyweight Bout – Derrick Lewis vs. Ilir Latifi

Preliminary Card – 5 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

Middleweight Bout – Trevin Giles vs. Antonio Arroyo

Welterweight Bout – Alex Morono vs. Kalinn Williams

Women’s Flyweight Bout – Lauren Murphy vs. Andrea Lee

Early Preliminary Card – 3:30 p.m. PT/ 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Bantamweight Bout – Miles Johns vs. Mario Bautista

Bantamweight Bout – Journey Newson vs. Domingo Pilarte

Featherweight Bout – Andre Ewell vs. Jonathan Martinez

The Main Card Features Two Pound-for-Pound Greats

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is officially ranked as the male #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world, and UFC Women’s Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko is the female #2 pound-for-pound fighter.

Jones has a stellar professional record of 25-1 and one no content. His sole defeat came via disqualification against Matt Hamill in a fight that Jones was dominating.

The champ is taking on an undefeated fighter at UFC 247, in the form of Reyes. The Devastator has a record of 12-0 and is coming off a win over the former Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman.

Shevchenko has a very impressive record as well, going 18-3. Out of her three losses, she has avenged one against Liz Carmouche. Shevchenko has also fallen 0-2 to the #1 pound-for-pound fighter and consensus greatest female fighter of all time, Amanda Nunes. But in their last fight, Shevchenko lost a controversial split decision as many fans and analysts scored the fight for her. Bullet is taking on a woman with a 13-2 record, Katlyn Chookagian.

In the opening fight of the main card, fan favorite and knockout artist Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis will step back into the cage to fight a man moving up from light heavyweight, Ilir Latifi.

