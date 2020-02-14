Roman Reigns Sounds Off on UFC’s Jon ‘Bones’ Jones

Jon ‘ Bones’ Jones is the reigning light heavyweight champion of the UFC who has his sights on stepping into a WWE ring at some point in the future. In an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated on February 10, 2020, Jon Jones shared that a career in WWE is inevitable.

“I think it’s inevitable. I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar,” said Jones. “I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well. To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”

This wouldn’t be the first time someone from the UFC made the jump to WWE after dominating the business. Ronda Rousey, who is a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, made the transition to the WWE and won the Raw Women’s Champion and headline WrestleMania 35 along with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Other notables to make the jump is the current WWE champion and former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar, who went from WWE to the UFC and now is back in the WWE. Ken Shamrock is the one who started the trend as he left the UFC and made his debut in the WWF in 1997 after being the biggest star in UFC at that point.

Jon Jones is arguably the most dominant fight in the UFC today and UFC history with a 26-1 record. His only loss came as the result of disqualification against Matt Hamill back in 2009.

Roman Reigns Weighed on Jon Jones Joining the WWE

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns recently spoke to TMZ Sports about the possibility of Jon Jones joining the WWE during a Hollywood promotional event for Wrestlemania 37 in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium.

“Oh, he’s definitely got tools. There’s no doubt, he’s a bad man. No doubt. But obviously, what we do is a little bit different than in the Octagon, and it’s going to be a different travel schedule and different demands, but I definitely think he’s got a great name. He’s got a great work ethic, and he had a huge career and still going in MMA. So, I would absolutely say, ‘Keep your eye on the ball, for now, Jon. Don’t worry about WWE.’ But I definitely think there could be a future for him if he can put in the time and transition and develop the skills that we use.”

Is there a possibility that we could see a fight between Jon Jones and Roman Reigns?

“Oh, for sure. Someone like Jon Jones, if you’re going to step in the WWE ring, you’re most likely going to want to be in there with The Big Dog,” Reigns said.

Reigns would go on and say that a fight with Jones would be a helluva a fight.

“Oh man, it would be a helluva fight. But when it comes to the squared circle, I don’t think there’s anybody better in the world. So, yeah, I feel very comfortable being in the ring with Jon Jones.”

