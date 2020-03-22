NFL Draft Could Be Moved From Las Vegas Amid COVID-19

Like most things in the world in the current landscape, the 2020 NFL Draft is not going down as expected. First, news broke that the Las Vegas canceled all draft day events due to the COVID-19 outbreak, now it appears the draft may not even be held in Vegas at all.

The NFL Draft is a three-day event that was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from Thursday, April 23rd through Saturday, April 25th in Las Vegas. While the location of the event is now currently up in the air, the dates will indeed remain the same.

Per Farmer, “the NFL is not commenting publicly about what’s in the works, but according to two individuals with knowledge of the discussions, the current plans call for some type of studio setting with cut-ins from the headquarters of the teams making the selection at a given time,”

A Once-Projected Epic Event is Now in Limbo

The 2020 NFL Draft was setting up to be an epic event, and in many ways the now-Las Vegas Raiders’ introduction to the rest of the world. While the event may still take place in Vegas when all’s said and done, it will undoubtedly fail to live up to the hype surrounding it prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As you could expect from any event held in Las Vegas, the Draft was gearing up to be theatrical, with the NFL even planning to go to the extent of taking draftees to and from the stage on a boat.

Below you can peep a glimpse at a rendering of the event the Raiders posted to their Twitter back in January.

Your first look at the 2020 #NFLDraft 👀 pic.twitter.com/e4erKkAdEk — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 21, 2020

Vegas Had Already Cancelled All Draft Day Events

Prior to the chatter of the draft being held in a studio setting, the NFL, NFLPA, LVCA, and the Las Vegas Raiders released a joint public statement on the Raiders’ official website, deciding to cancel the 2020 Las Vegas NFL Draft Celebration due to health and safety concerns amid COVID-19.

After careful consideration, the Las Vegas Raiders, the NFL, the NFLPA and the LVCVA have decided to cancel the 2020 Las Vegas NFL Draft celebration. Health and safety has always been our top priority, so despite it being a major disappointment, this was the right decision. I would like to thank Governor Sisolak and the LVCVA for all of the passion they put into creating an event that would have been second to none. Although Las Vegas lost this chance to shine, there will be many more opportunities to show the world just what Las Vegas is made of. Whether it be the Draft, the Pro Bowl or the Super Bowl, the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World is ready!