ACC Tournament Canceled: Will Games Be Played in 2020?

So far, the ACC is not among the conferences that have canceled their postseason tournaments. The ACC Tournament is still scheduled to go on as planned, but as we have seen in other sports it continues to be a fluid situation.

The AAC, SEC and Big Ten have all canceled their conference tournaments. The NCAA announced that March Madness is still scheduled to go on, but will be played without fans in the stands. ACC commissioner John Swofford detailed the decision to continue to play the conference tournament.

“We want to provide an opportunity to continue to compete in this tournament for our players. Our understanding and belief is that that is what they would want,” Swofford explained, per WRIC.com.