Allen Robinson, Kyle Long Have Message for Fans & NFL Regarding Coronavirus

With the impact of the coronavirus now being felt across the globe, the sporting world has begun cancelling and/or postponing dozens of major events worldwide. Many teams and athletes have also taken to social media to share their respective feelings about the virus, its effects, and what it may mean moving forward.

The Chicago Bears, like the great majority of NFL teams, have postponed all draft visits, suspended any team travel until further notice, and will have personnel working remotely until further notice in an attempt to prevent the further spread of the virus.

Allen Robinson, the Bears’ star wide receiver and one of the team’s best players, has always been a vocal presence on Twitter, and this week was no exception, as he tweeted out a few of his thoughts on the coronavirus, along with some thoughts pertaining to the National Football League and how it should handle the global pandemic.

Chicago Bears WR Allen Robinson Has Strong Message For NFL

Robinson, who has also been a vocal critic of the proposed CBA, took to Twitter this week to encourage the NFL to begin testing its employees for the virus while also including a major dig at the league’s current drug testing policies.

Robinson tagged the NFL’s Twitter account in his tweet, saying: “@nfl y’all send ppl every where and beyond to drug test dudes. Y’all betta have some ppl testing for this coronavirus too!!!”

Robinson’s drug test comment is seemingly a reference to the numerous players who have panned the NFL for administering what they have deemed to be ridiculously frequent — and racially targeted — drug tests. Players including Le’Veon Bell, Odell Beckham Jr., and Eric Reid have all complained about the numerous drug tests they have received over the last two seasons.

Robinson wasn’t the only player associated with the Chicago Bears to speak out about the coronavirus. Recently retired offensive lineman Kyle Long, another avid social media user, tweeted out a message to fans who may not be taking the coronavirus seriously.

Bears’ Kyle Long to Fans: ‘This Stuff is Very Serious’

Kyle Long, who communicates regularly with fans on Twitter, sent out multiple tweets about the virus this week, the first of which was sent after it was announced NBA player Rudy Gobert and actor Tom Hanks were reported to be among those who had tested positive for the virus. “It’s been a crazy night,” Long wrote. “This stuff is very serious.”

Long then tweeted out a bit of a mea culpa about his former take on the pandemic. “I am the first to admit I was like whatever this is just the fad sickness yadayada but I’m quickly realizing it’s more than that and is everywhere. It is mutating etc I’m sure.”

Long also retweeted Los Angeles Times national correspondent Matt Pearce, who wrote: “I imagine all the closures and cancellations give people a sense of ominousness. But it’s really an amazing act of social solidarity: We’re sacrificing so we can give nurses, doctors, and hospitals a fighting chance. Start from there and hopefully we can figure out the rest.”

While Long and Robinson have had different things to say about the coronavirus, they are both taking it very seriously, as are the Bears.

In addition to ceasing all team travel, Chicago has also cancelled its upcoming draft party, which was originally scheduled for Friday, April 24.

