NFL Analyst Has Extremely Bold Prediction for One Chicago Bears QB in 2020

The latest brow-raising prediction for the 2020 NFL season is here, and it’s a doozy. While some media personnel covering the Chicago Bears are still debating whether the team’s starter for the upcoming season will be Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles, one NFL analyst has picked one of the two to have a career-defining season.

Former quarterback and current NFL Network analyst (and brother of Derek) David Carr has gone on record as thinking Foles will be the guy in Chicago, handily beating out Trubisky. Not only does Carr think Foles will start, he thinks Foles is going to have the best season of his career.

David Carr on Bears’ QB : ‘I See Foles Having One of His Best Seasons’

Carr, noting how well Foles reads his progressions, thinks the veteran’s savvy should make him the obvious choice over Trubisky. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said after the season ended that his primary goal for Trubisky moving forward was for the young QB to learn how to better read defenses while also becoming better in the decision-making department — not exactly strong words of confidence.

Carr thinks Trubisky’s shortcomings could lead to a huge season for Foles.

“Bears fans have wondered for months now: Will Mitchell Trubisky be our starting quarterback in 2020? Well, I think you have your answer,” Carr wrote. “Trubisky will likely take a backseat to Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles. Trubisky has struggled going through his reads and getting the ball to the open guy, while Foles excels at ripping through his progressions to find the right target. The veteran quarterback has done that for so long that I’m convinced he could stay in quarantine for six months, roll out of bed and run Matt Nagy’s offense well. I realize Foles is coming off an injury-abbreviated nightmare year with the Jaguars, but that’s a thing of the past. In Chicago, he will have better offensive weapons and a ferocious defense that will routinely provide good field position. Right now, I see Foles having one of his best seasons.”

Then, Carr threw some extra sauce on his predictions. He thinks Foles will throw for 4,000 passing yards, while tossing 28 touchdowns and just five interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate to boot on the season.

This feels especially bold considering Foles has never topped 3,000 yards passing in a season. In 2013, the best year of his career, with the Philadelphia Eagles, he threw for 2,891 yards, 27 scores and just two interceptions in 13 games.

If Foles does get the opportunity to start, and Carr’s prediction comes true, wide receivers Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller will likely have career years.

