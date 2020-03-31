Bucs’ Tom Brady, Chris Godwin Reach Settlement Over No. 12 Jersey

Earlier this month, quarterback Tom Brady changed teams for the first time in his legendary NFL career. Thankfully, he won’t be changing jersey numbers. According to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Chris Godwin has decided to let the incoming gunslinger keep the coveted number 12 jersey and will instead wear number 14 when the 2020/21 season kicks off later this year.

The answer you've been waiting for… Tom Brady: 1⃣2⃣ Chris Godwin: 1⃣4⃣ — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 31, 2020

Speaking to the hosts of ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, Godwin, who just came off his first Pro Bowl appearance, hinted that he’d be willing to hand over number 12 to TB12.

“I’ve gotten that question a ton so far, but for me it comes down to a lot of respect. I have a ton of respect for Tom and for what he’s done. I’m still establishing myself. Because of that, I’m willing to defer that to Tom. If he really wants it, he can have it. It’s out of respect for him. I’n hoping that when it’s my time and somebody comes up, I get that same respect from the younger guy.”

According to the Bucs, the two spoke over the phone shortly after Brady’s move to Tampa Bay became official. Godwin also confirmed their conversation on “First Take.”

“I’ve talked to Tom a couple of times now, right before it was official and then when it was actually official, he reached out,” Godwin said. “We just chopped it up. We talked about introductions and getting to know each other and starting to build this relationship. It’s going to be a long journey. We’re hoping that it ends the way that it wants to end. We’re planting the seeds now for a successful journey and a successful relationship.”

Now that the jersey situation has been sorted out and both sides are satisfied with the result, Brady and Godwin can focus on the task at hand: bringing the Lombardi Trophy to Tampa Bay.

Bucs Had Already Began Selling Brady’s Jersey With No. 12 on the Back

Despite any confirmation that Brady would don number 12 this upcoming season, that didn’t stop the Bucs’ team shop from listing his jersey for sale with the same number.

Tom Brady dodged the question about what number he’ll wear, but the team’s official website is already selling No. 12 (as expected) https://t.co/EQu2X17WFy pic.twitter.com/IgkiZ4l2GT — Kevin Patra (@kpatra) March 24, 2020

Brady’s team also went ahead and filed paperwork to trademark the TB x TB moniker, preventing other brands from profiting off his likeness with the same concept. In a hype video introducing the six-time Super Bowl champion, Tampa Bay made sure to remind fans of their recent acquisition using the same tagline.

TB ✖️ TB pic.twitter.com/oyzSdNn1ZE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) March 20, 2020

The trademarked is reportedly for “commercial use,” so expect to see some officially licensed “TB x TB” gear to debut as the season draws near.