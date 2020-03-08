The Clippers Have a Real Shot to win it all, Says Kevin Hart

The Los Angeles Clippers and Lakers resume there cross the hall rivalry on Sunday at 3:30 PM EST time on ABC. The Los Angeles Clippers won the first two meetings, but Lakers head coach Frank Vogel is not worried about them affecting his team’s confidence.

“The regular-season games, at the end of the day, when the playoffs come around don’t really matter,” Vogel said, per Melissa Rohlin of Sports Illustrated. “For us, it’s just about getting better and believing that every time we take the floor, we can beat anybody when we’re at our best. And no matter what happens tomorrow is going to change that.”

However, a loss on Sunday afternoon for the Lakers will push their season record against the Clippers to 0-3 this season. The last time the Clippers swept the Lakers in a regular-season series during the 2015-16 season. Both Los Angeles teams have made some strategic moves this past offseason and during the season to help put them into title contention. The Lakers are currently in first place in the Western Conference with a 48-13 record, while the Clippers are 5 and half-game back with a 43-19 record heading into Sunday’s contest.

Kevin Hart has the Clippers Winning it all

During the second quarter of the Philadephia 76ers and Golden State Warriors, Kevin Hart, who is a huge Sixers fan was interviewed by Israel Gutierrez. During the segment Hart was asked beside his Sixers, who did he have winning it all.

“If not my Sixers, I think the Clippers have a real shot,” said Hart.

Kevin Hart says if it's not his Philadelphia 76ers, he thinks the Clippers will win the NBA title this year.pic.twitter.com/LsnWFwZijQ — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 8, 2020

