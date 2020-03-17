Darkhorse Candidate Emerges in Conor McGregor Sweepstakes

A darkhorse candidate has emerged to be Conor McGregor’s next opponent, and this lightweight contender has been on a serious tear as of late. Brazil’s Charles Oliveira continued his stunning stretch of dominant wins over the weekend by submitting Kevin Lee in the third round of the UFC Brasilia main event. That gave the 30-year-old his seventh straight victory and tied the fighter for first place on the UFC’s all-time finishes list with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at 16.

After scoring the decisive win over Lee on Saturday night in Brazil, Oliveira revealed during the media scrum per MMA Fighting that he was both ready and willing to be McGregor’s next opponent.

“I would fight McGregor in any weight, no problem,” Oliveira said per MMA Fighting. “It would be a good fight, I’d really like to fight him. It could be at 155 or 170, it doesn’t matter.”

McGregor defeated Cerrone at UFC 246 in January in a 40-second drubbing that proved the Irish superstar was back to top form. The Irishman is currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC’s 155-pound lightweight division. Oliveira is ranked No. 13.

While Oliveria is a longshot candidate to nab the lucrative bout against McGregor, he’s also one of the hottest fighters in the UFC. Moreover, Oliveria is another ranked lightweight who would be willing to face McGregor in the 170-pound welterweight division.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

READ NEXT: ‘Champ-Champ’ Calls for Jon Jones Superfight

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson