Eagles Learn Value of ‘Compensatory’ Picks in NFL Draft

The Eagles officially have 10 total picks in April’s draft. Better yet, the exact positions of those picks have been revealed.

The additional selections, termed “compensatory” picks, had already been factored into the team’s draft strategy but they didn’t know exactly where they would be slotted. On Tuesday, the NFL revealed the Eagles would receive one pick in the third round (No. 103 overall) and two in the fourth round (No. 145, No. 146).

Compensatory picks are meant to compensate teams for losing more free agents than they gained. That’s a loose definition. Philadelphia was rewarded for the departures of Nick Foles, Jordan Hicks and Golden Tate.

There is an exact science for how the NFL decides to divvy up the compensatory picks from one season to the next. As NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said: “Teams are awarded compensatory draft picks between Round 3 and 7 based upon a formula, which is not released by the league, that takes into account a player’s average salary per year (APY), snap count and postseason awards.”

So, yes, it’s complicated. With those three picks in tow, here is the full haul for the Eagles for the 2020 draft:

1st Round: No. 21 overall 2nd Round: No. 53 overall 3rd Round: No. 85 overall 3rd Round: No. 103 overall (Compensatory pick) 4th Round: No. 127 overall 4th Round: No. 145 overall (Compensatory pick) 4th Round: No. 146 overall (Compensatory pick) 5th Round: No. 166 overall 5th Round: No. 168 overall (From New England) 6th Round: No. 190 overall (From Atlanta)

NFL Draft Not Yet in Jeopardy from Coronavirus

While the absurdity of the “coronavirus,” aka COVID-19, continues to hijack the news cycle, many sports leagues are coming up with contingency plans on how to handle it. The NBA and NHL will reportedly discuss the possibility of having games played in empty stadiums, like pick-up contests.

Meanwhile, the NFL will have to make a decision on what to do about one of their marquee events. The NFL Draft is slated for April 23-25 in Las Vegas in what was supposed to be a spectacle to end all spectacles.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor’s Authority recently approved a $2.4 million budget, per FOX5 in Las Vegas. The NFL has no plans to alter or cancel it, at least not at this point in time.

“Our plans remain in place. The NFL continues to closely monitor coronavirus developments and has been in contact with the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the NFL-NFLPA’s medical experts at the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON),” NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor and share guidance as the situation warrants and as our experts recommend.”

