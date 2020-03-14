Bears’ Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Fuels Rumors He’s Headed Back to Chicago in Cryptic Tweet

There are cryptic tweets (see: the majority of things Stefon Diggs writes on Twitter) and then there are eyebrow-raising head-scratchers that could spark a rumor or two. The latter is what Chicago Bears safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is guilty of with his most recent tweet.

On Saturday afternoon, Clinton-Dix retweeted Chad Vincent, a Bears fan, who shared a video from one year ago. The March 2019 video showed Vincent’s son Danny celebrating the news upon hearing that Clinton-Dix was signing in Chicago.

In the video, we learn Clinton-Dix is Danny’s favorite player, and we watch as he celebrates with glee upon hearing Clinton-Dix has just signed with the Chicago Bears. “It’s been one year to the day since we surprised D at school when we picked him up,” Vincent wrote on his post, also tagging Clinton-Dix. “I don’t know if you ever got to see this but it came up in my memories today,” Vincent wrote, before adding: “Honestly, this was the best day. We are excited for you as next week approaches #teamhaha #freeagency.”

He included the video of his son first learning Clinton-Dix was officially a Bear.

Hit me so hard 😢. ❤️ Def thought about Danny before I signed with the bears. 🐻. Might do back flips when he hears the latest News. #21 #Beardown https://t.co/fdZcfHMzJC — Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (@haha_cd6) March 14, 2020

Clinton-Dix then responded to Vincent, who he also follows on Twitter, and his response was cryptic, intriguing, and perhaps a wee bit revealing.

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Fuels Rumors He’s Headed Back to Chicago

Clinton-Dix retweeted Vincent, and his caption had Bears fans and analysts alike begging for clarification. “Hit me so hard,” Clinton-Dix said, referring to the video of Danny celebrating his signing. “Def thought about Danny before I signed with the bears,” he wrote, before hitting fans with the intrigue: “Might do backflips when he hears the latest News. #21 #Beardown.”

Clinton-Dix’s choice of hashtags is interesting. He didn’t utilize the #freeagency tag. Instead, he chose his jersey number, 21, along with a popular saying amongst Bears fans, “Bear Down.”

Several fans and Bears’ beat writers were left scratching their heads.

Ha Ha what does this mean?!pic.twitter.com/c5eRUAVMYw — David Prince (@bydavidprince) March 14, 2020

PLEASE TELL ME THAT MEANS YOU ARE COMING BACK — BEAR DOWN 🐻🐻🐻🐻 (@BearsRule3454) March 14, 2020

While it has not been confirmed by neither the team nor Clinton-Dix himself, suggesting his young fan would “do back flips” when he heard the “latest news” seems like a pretty big hint Clinton-Dix could be back in the navy and orange again next season — and perhaps beyond.

Vincent later tweeted another video of his son doing a back flip in a bouncy house festooned with the Bears’ team colors.

He’s ready for the backflips! pic.twitter.com/EjRDsSh0HD — Chad Vincent (@c23v) March 14, 2020

Clinton-Dix made just over $3.3 million in his one-year deal with the Bears last season, and he’s expected to have a heftier deal this season. He started all 16 games for the Bears in 2019, and he had two interceptions (one of which was a touchdown), two fumble recoveries, and five passes defensed.

