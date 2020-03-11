Heats’ Dwyane Wade Slams Sierra Canyon’s Coach “I’m Not Attending Title Game”

Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade like any other sports parent, is not pleased with their Child’s playing time. However, Wade is not like many other parents’ the future Hall of Famer has a major platform to air out his frustration.

On Tuesday evening episode of Inside the NBA on TNT, the TNT Analyst was asked if he would be attending the title game Sierra Canyon and the winner of Thursday’s matchup between Sheldon High School (Sacramento) and Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland).

Sierra Canyon High School basketball team features Wade’s son, senior Zaire, and LeBron James’ son, freshman Bronny.

“I will not be there,” Wade said. “My son isn’t playing, and I don’t want to do nothing to the coach [Andre Chevalier]. I won’t be there. But I’ll be rooting for the kids.”

READ NEXT: TNT’s Charles Barkley Shades Warriors Draymond Green Again