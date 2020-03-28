LeBron James Is Calling For Release of Anticipated ESPN Documentary

LeBron James and Richard Jefferson aren’t alone. The former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates are self-quarantined like almost everyone in the United States and hungry for hoops action.

Jefferson is retired and James has been idle since the NBA suspended its season two weeks ago. During their downtime, James has been active on social media, and he recently appeared on Jefferson and another former teammate Channing Frye’s podcast ‘Road Trippin’.

As the three men, along with co-host Allie Clifton, did the show via stream due to the constraints brought on by the impact of the coronavirus, the topic of staying busy and entertained during this tough time arose. Both agreed as you can see from the clip below, an early release of the Chicago Bulls’ “Last Dance” documentary would be an amazing thing to watch while everyone is mostly confined to their homes.

What is the “Last Dance” Documentary About?

The documentary James, Jefferson, Frye, and Clifton were referring to is a 10-hour feature that chronicles the inside story behind Michael Jordan and his Chicago Bulls teams of the 1990s.

Here is a look at the trailer that got most of the hoops world excited when it debuted:

The docu-series comes from ESPN Films and Netflix and boasts more than 500 hours of never-before-seen footage. Jordan has given the documentary his seal of approval and was originally supposed to be released in June.

However, because of the current sports climate, most networks are starving for athletic content. That’s especially the case for networks like ESPN.

Games like NBA 2K, Madden, MLB The Show, FIFA, and archived sports content have been the saving grace for hardcore sports fans. The Last Dance would be especially interesting because it carries nostalgic appeal, and it’s still delivering footage of the greatest player in history that the public hasn’t seen.

At this point, it doesn’t get much better than that.

Will Last Dance Be Released Early?

Nothing is confirmed, but Associated Press NBA writer Tim Reynolds seemed to take this graphic as a possible hint The Last Dance would be released early:

DID ESPN JUST TEASE US WITH “THE LAST DANCE” COMING SOONER THAN WE THOUGHT? pic.twitter.com/nTRo0iMrJ2 — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 15, 2020

This graphic appears during any commercial referencing the documentary. Originally, this portion of the advertisement always said “Coming in June,” but that has been changed to “Coming Soon.”

The Big Lead’s Ryan Glasspiegel is hoping to see the doc released by April 15, but at this point, that seems a bit of a quick release considering there hasn’t been any advertisements with that date.

Source at ESPN says there are no “current plans” to move up the much anticipated Michael Jordan doc The Last Dance, and the plan is still to release it June. (Would be amazing if it could’ve somehow been ready for like April 15th or so.) pic.twitter.com/ReiD9IQh3I — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) March 13, 2020

However, these are strange times and it feels as if almost anything is possible.

