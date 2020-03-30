Lions 2020 Cap Space Updated After First Weeks of Free Agency

The Detroit Lions have spent plenty of money and added plenty of players as they got things going in free agency, but where do things stand right now in terms of money?

It’s been a question that many fans have wondered about for a few weeks now, and while the answers have varied, finally, there seems to be a consensus in terms of the actual number.

Detroit still has a high total, the No. 7 amount in the league at just over $31.3 million dollars according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Official cap space by teams 1-11 (includes moves officially made):

1. HOU: 49,257,819

2. NYJ: 45,016,813

3. CLE: 43,703,760

4. LAC: 37,553,266

5. TEN: 32,509,301

6. WAS: 31,468,435

7. DET: 31,369,450

8. DEN: 29,819,797

9. DAL: 28,560,313

10. PHI: 27,868,177

11. IND: 26,863,345 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 30, 2020

While the Lions have plenty of money left, they might not spend much more of it. The team needs some cash in order to sign their draft class, as well as some money to save if they need to make an emergency addition late in the offseason.

It’s been a solid job by the Lions to stay within the confines of their budget yet still replenish the roster.

Lions Biggest Remaining Free Agency Needs Named

Now that the first wave of free agency is done, what are the Lions biggest needs remaining on the roster? Recently, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco took a look at naming those needs for every team. As he said, while the Lions have done some heavy lifting on defense, much more is required.

Prisco said that he believes the Lions need help at cornerback and along the defensive line. Here’s a look at what he wrote as to why that’s the case:

“By trading Darius Slay, they lost their best corner. But they replaced him with Desmond Trufant, so they can get by if they have to do so. Even so, another corner is needed. They also need help inside on the line. They did sign Danny Shelton and Nick Williams, but is that enough?”

In the aftermath of Detroit’s busy first week, there’s been little said about who the Lions could be targeting now. It seems a safe bet that at least one of these needs if not both will also be addressed in the draft and fairly early.

Prisco is right, however. Both do remain big holes on the team’s defense. Whether they will be solved by free agency is anyone’s guess.

Lions Named NFC North Free Agency Winner

Bleacher Report already sees the team as coming out ahead given their haul. The website revealed its winners of free agency from every division, and the Lions were the choice for the NFC North. Writer Maurice Moton likes what the Lions have been able to do thus far. Here’s a look at what he wrote:

“The Detroit Lions became the New England Patriots of the Midwest this week. The team signed linebacker Jamie Collins and defensive tackle Danny Shelton, who will likely replace Devon Kennard and A’Shawn Robinson, respectively. The front office also acquired Duron Harmon via trade. Lions head coach Matt Patricia coached two of those players when he served as the defensive coordinator in New England. Clearly, the 45-year-old lead skipper will attempt to recreate what the Patriots had during his tenure with the club. Collins can match Kennard’s impact near the pocket and provide more to the pass defense. In addition to seven sacks, he logged seven pass breakups and three interceptions during the 2019 term. Shelton didn’t play under Patricia in New England, but he had his best season last term, registering career highs in sacks (three) and tackles (61) as a solid run-stopper with an occasional flash near the pocket. The 26-year-old should bolster the Lions’ 21st-ranked run defense. Harmon has developed into a versatile safety with above-average ball skills in center field. Over the last three seasons, he’s recorded 10 interceptions in primarily a reserve role, though the 29-year-old has played at least 61 percent of the defensive snaps in each of those campaigns. At safety, Harmon could alternate snaps with Will Harris alongside Tracy Walker. Detroit lost multiple players in free agency and replaced them with guys who know Patricia’s scheme, which is crucial for a defense that ranked 26th in scoring and allowed the second-most yards last year. The Lions released right tackle Rick Wagner and saved $6.1 million against the cap. The front office put that cash toward Halapoulivaati Vaitai’s five-year, $50 million deal. That’s a risky investment for a four-year veteran with just 20 starts, but the 6’6″, 320-pound tackle could seal the edge for outside runs and engulf edge-rushers on his side of the line.”

Detroit has been busy in free agency thus far, and obviously, the most active of all the teams in the division. This action helps the team be able to claim themselves as the best of the best through this point of the offseason. The fact they haven’t spent too much money is impressive.

Lions Free Agency Signings

The Lions have reached reported free agency agreements with offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins, quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive lineman Nick Williams. Additionally, they’ve added Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant and Jayron Kearse. Linebacker Reggie Ragland as well as wideout Geronimo Allison have also been added to the mix. Duron Harmon is coming in via trade. The group upgrades some important spots on the team, and will help the Lions boost the spots that are most needed for 2020. The Lions have managed to get things going quickly and effectively this offseason in free agency to be able to try and reshape their team.

It’s true the defense has been the biggest positive in terms of a remake at the spot, and that might help the team get better as a whole. It’s been a good start even if the team isn’t quite done.

Clearly, the team still has plenty of money to spend if they want.

