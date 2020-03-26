Lions Sign AFC Free Agent Wide Receiver To Roster

The Detroit Lions haven’t done much to upgrade their offense this offseason, but they have made a small tweak in adding a wide receiver to the mix.

Thursday, it was revealed that the team had signed Geremy Davis, a wideout from the Los Angeles Chargers. Davis, 28, is known more for his special teams work than his pass catching, but it’s more than possible the Lions could always work him into some type of a role for their offense.

Davis was a sixth round pick in 2015 for the New York Giants out of Connecticut. He has only 59 yards receiving during his time in the league. He spent the next four seasons with the Chargers until this offseason, when he became a free agent. At that point, Davis departed for Detroit.

Lions Biggest Needs Moving Forward Named

Though the offense hasn’t been focused on nearly as much, the signing of Davis at least changes that positionally. The defense seemingly has been the biggest target at this point, but there is more work to be done.

Now that the first wave of free agency is done, what are the Lions biggest needs remaining on the roster? Recently, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco took a look at naming those needs for every team. As he said, while the Lions have done some heavy lifting on defense, much more is required.

Prisco said that he believes the Lions need help at cornerback and along the defensive line. Here’s a look at what he wrote as to why that’s the case:

“By trading Darius Slay, they lost their best corner. But they replaced him with Desmond Trufant, so they can get by if they have to do so. Even so, another corner is needed. They also need help inside on the line. They did sign Danny Shelton and Nick Williams, but is that enough?”

In the aftermath of Detroit’s busy first week, there’s been little said about who the Lions could be targeting now. It seems a safe bet that at least one of these needs if not both will also be addressed in the draft and fairly early.

Prisco is right, however. Both do remain big holes on the team’s defense. There’s been little said about the offense, but the team probably does have to add something else to the mix as well.

Lions Free Agency Signings

The Lions have reached reported free agency agreements with offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins, quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive lineman Nick Williams. Additionally, they’ve added Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant and Jayron Kearse. Duron Harmon is coming in via trade. The group upgrades some important spots on the team, and will help the Lions boost the spots that are most needed for 2020. The Lions have managed to get things going quickly and effectively this offseason in free agency to be able to try and reshape their team.

It’s true the defense has been the biggest positive in terms of a remake at the spot, and that might help the team get better as a whole. It’s been a good start even if the team isn’t quite done. Adding Davis gives the team some help on the special teams and at wideout.

