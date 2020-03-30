Lions Occupy Horrible Spot Within ESPN Offseason NFL Power Rankings

The Detroit Lions finished the 2019 season extremely poorly, and are trying to build some momentum as it relates to turning around their fortunes in 2020.

Thus far, though their offseason work has been exceedingly busy, they haven’t managed to do that in the mind of the experts whatsoever. Recently, ESPN put together an early look at some 2020 NFL power rankings based on what’s been going on in the offseason. Detroit was once again bringing up the rear, and turned in at No. 29 overall in the league. The only teams below them were the Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Redskins.

As explained in the piece, the Lions have been signing plenty of former members of the New England Patriots. Whether or not that will work is the big gamble and anybody’s guess at this point in time, but the team is trying to build some familiarity between their coaching staff and the roster.

Obviously, the Lions have a chance to move up on such lists with better work in the impending NFL Draft. As for now, many are not optimistic they are improving enough to turn the corner in 2020.

Lions 2020 Playoff Hopes

Detroit started the 2019 season in decent enough shape at 2-0-1, but things took a turn after that point. Injuries piled up across the roster, and Detroit lost quarterback Matthew Stafford for an elongated amount of time to a back injury. The Lions never hit their stride and lost plenty of close games through the middle of the season as their roster got worse and worse hit with the injury bug.

The struggles of the team to stay healthy certainly does little to excuse the inconsistent play of the team’s defense. Offensively, the Lions looked to be heading for a solid season under Darrell Bevell until the bottom fell out. The defense was a wreck from start to finish, however, and that could be the side of the ball that needs the most turnover if the Lions are to be contenders.

Another big question was who will be coaching the Lions in 2020. While many questioned whether Matt Patricia would come back or not, the team revealed his return. That’s been a matter of controversy with fans and analysts alike, which could lead to some of the lower rankings on lists like this.

Lions Schedule Difficulty

The Lions have been no stranger to playing a last place schedule lately. Just this past season it happened for the team after they went 6-10 in 2018. Prior to that, the Lions had played a much better schedule given their higher finish from 2017, but were not able to capitalize. Detroit has found life just as difficult with an easier schedule, and will once again have that to deal with in 2020.

Despite this, most don’t see the Lions taking the steps they need in order to move forward this season.

Lions Free Agency Signings

The Lions have reached reported free agency agreements with offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai, linebacker Jamie Collins, quarterback Chase Daniel and defensive lineman Nick Williams. Additionally, they’ve added Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant and Jayron Kearse. Linebacker Reggie Ragland as well as wideout Geronimo Allison have also been added to the mix. Duron Harmon is coming in via trade. The group upgrades some important spots on the team, and will help the Lions boost the spots that are most needed for 2020. The Lions have managed to get things going quickly and effectively this offseason in free agency to be able to try and reshape their team.

It’s true the defense has been the biggest positive in terms of a remake at the spot, and that might help the team get better as a whole. It’s been a good start even if the team isn’t quite done.

There’s work left to be done in order for the team to move up on offseason ranking lists, however.

