NBA Insider Details Why He Thinks Season Is Over

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season after news broke that Jazz All-Star and two-time Defensive Players of the Year Rudy Gobert tested positive for the Coronavirus. The NBA canceled the game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz.

News broke during the Dallas Mavericks and the Denver Nuggets game, and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reaction was caught on video during the ESPN broadcast. He would later be interviewed by ESPN.

“I’m pretty sure everybody is aware at this point,” Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told ESPN in a mid-game interview. “Guys are talking about it on the bench.”

“I trust Adam,” Cuban said. “It’s not about basketball or money, really. Literally, if this thing is just exploding to the point where all of a sudden NBA players and others have had it, you think about your family. You want to make sure you’re doing this the right way. Now it’s much more personal. The whole idea, it’s come this close, potentiality a couple of players have it, it’s stunning.”

The next morning Cuban was a guest on ‘Get Up‘ on ESPN and shared that he could see the NBA season playing into July or August.

“The only reason we haven’t played games after June 12 in the past is because of TV partners,” Cuban said. “As you guys know, the households using television in the summer drop significantly. Well, the TV landscape has changed dramatically in the last three years, four years. And so those numbers and those equations have all changed significantly.”

NBA Insider Thinks the NBA Season is Over

Last week NBA reporter Ashley Nevel interviewed ESPN’s Amin Elhassan via Instagram Live. During the interview, Nevel asked if he thought the NBA season would resume this year.

“We aren’t going to have a season. It’s nice to [say] in case the miracle cure comes out and we turn it all around and then we can be back by the end of June and the playoffs start then and the Finals in August,” Elhassan said. “That sounds great but the reality is I’m looking around, I read, I watch the news. There have been countries, who were working on this for months and don’t have a vaccine, don’t have a pill. And most importantly for us here in the United States don’t have a test and we don’t have enough tests to find out. .. I don’t think it is feasible I hope I’m wrong.”

