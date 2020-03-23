Giants Bringing Back Former First-Round Playmaker: Report

The New York Giants are inserting a jolt of talent into their wide receiver and return game in a former first-round NFL draft pick, and a familiar face.

In a recent conversation with ESPN, wideout Corey Coleman pleaded for NFL teams to “just give me a chance. I’m not asking for anything. Just a fair chance and opportunity.”

Well, he’s received just that, as ESPN’s Jordan Raanan has reported that the Giants are bringing back Coleman on a one-year deal, a year after missing the entire 2019 season due to a torn ACL.

WR Corey Coleman is going to re-sign with the Giants, per source. A one-year deal after tearing his ACL last summer. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 23, 2020

Coleman Found His Footing in New York

The former Biletnikoff Award winner (best wideout in college) and Cleveland Browns first-round draftee has failed to live up to expectations since entering the NFL in 2016.

His rookie campaign still stands as his best one thus far throughout his four-year playing career. Coleman hauled in 33 receptions for 413 receiving yards and three touchdowns while battling through injury.

However, despite showing promise in Cleveland, he quickly fell out of favor with the coaching staff and a year later he was shipped off to Buffalo in exchange for a seventh-round pick. Coleman lasted less than a month with the Bills. From there, he would have a cup of coffee with the Patriots, before finally landing with the Giants in late October of 2018.

Coleman Was a Return Ace For Big Blue in 2018

While Coleman only caught five passes in 2018 for Big Blue, he found a home for himself in the return game. Coleman returned 24 kickoffs for 617 return yards, an impressive average of 25.7, including a long return of 51 yards.

Coleman is Ready to Prove His Doubters Wrong

Before tearing his ACL in offseason workouts, all signs were pointing towards Coleman locking down the Giants’ wide receiver-three role in camp.

Coleman admitted in his ESPN interview that he allowed the injury to bring him down at first.

“I was bummed. I was crying. I was devastated. I was like, ‘God, dang, why me?’” Coleman said. “I just didn’t understand.”

However, he quickly realized that sulking was not going to do anything for his injury, nor his fading career.

“I can either sit here and stay down — or man up, attack this thing and come back better,” he said. “I set a goal. I’m going to be back better. “The table has to turn. It has to. Keep on learning. And when my time comes, it’s going to be perfect timing.”

Coleman, at just 25-years old, has a chance to rewrite his career in New York, and he appears ready to do everything he can to do just that.

“At the end of the day, you have to look in the mirror and I know what I’m capable of. I know my talent. Be myself,” Coleman said. “Work hard and come compete every day. I love this game of football and I have a lot in the tank.”

