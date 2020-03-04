View From Black Hole at Raiders’ Las Vegas Stadium Revealed [LOOK]

When the move to Las Vegas became official for the Raiders a question on a lot of minds was whether or not there would be a Black Hole in the new stadium. Well, there’s nothing to worry as the team will most certainly have a Black Hole, just a more updated version, according to Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Black Hole has become synonymous with Raider home games so the thought of there not being one felt wrong. Considering Allegiant Stadium will be state of the art, the section is likely going to feel a lot different. Regardless, the Black Hole will feature some of the best seats in the house and a rendering of what it’s going to look like from the seats has been released.

Any fan who can snag tickets for one of those seats is in for an experience. That’s not all. Multiple renderings of what it will look like from the inside have been revealed.

Raiders Might Not Hold Minicamp in Las Vegas

Jon Gruden got Las Vegas Raiders fans excited when he said that the team was planning on doing an offseason minicamp in the city. However, general manager Mike Mayock recently made it seem like that isn’t going to happen.

“We’re trying … but we don’t know if the building is going to be ready yet,” Mayock said at the Combine. “We have to make sure the showers are on.”

As it stands, the stadium won’t be done until July 31st. That’s when the team will be in the middle of training camp. It’s reasonable to believe that other Raiders facilities won’t be finished until after minicamps have wrapped up. Regardless, the team will try to make it happen, but it remains to be seen if Gruden gave the base some false hope.

Las Vegas Gives Raiders a Free Agency Advantage

One of the big positives of the Raiders moving to Las Vegas is that they are leaving a state with some of the highest taxes in the country to one that has no state income tax. That should really help in free agency and Mayock knows it.

“I think first and foremost, we go from a 13-percent state tax in California to a zero-percent state tax in Nevada,” Mayock told Raiders.com in January. “The players and their agents are very aware of that.”

Plus, teams could be really excited about playing in Allegiant Stadium.

“I’ve heard more comments about what our new stadium looks like. You know, that black exterior, the sleekness of it,” Mayock said. “People are fired up about the Raiders in Vegas.

“I think there’s a real excitement about Jon Gruden leading the Raiders into Las Vegas and it extends financially, extends to our facilities, we’re gonna be a first-rate operation in every single facet and I think that energy will trickle through into free agency.”

The Raiders have done a pretty solid job of convincing top free agents to join the team in years past, but things could get really good for the team. Players can seriously save a ton of money by not paying state income tax. That’ll give the team an advantage that not many other states share.

