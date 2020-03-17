Ravens Reach Agreement to Bring Back Veteran Defensive Tackle

The Baltimore Ravens continue to push through the early stages of NFL free agency, and continue to do what they can to load up on defenders.

Tuesday, the team agreed to bring back one of their own free agents in defensive tackle Justin Ellis. Ellis didn’t spend long with the Ravens having joined the team in 2019 after being released by his former team, the Oakland Raiders.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport first reported the agreed upon signing.

The #Ravens are bringing back DT Justin Ellis on a 1-year deal, source said. He joined them late, but they obviously liked what they saw. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

The Ravens will be happy to have the depth that Ellis will now provide.

Justin Ellis Stats

A fourth round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2014, Ellis has been around the NFL for a handful of years. He spent most of 2019 on the Raiders, but was signed by the Ravens in November. It’s clear the team likes the depth he can provide up front.

In his career, Ellis hasn’t done much, putting up 0.5 sacks and 125 tackles in his career. In Baltimore, he will be someone who is depth for the team’s defensive line.

Ravens Also Reach Deal With Michael Brockers

The team has reportedly reached an agreement with Michael Brockers, formally of the Los Angeles Rams.

The news was first revealed by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, who revealed that Brockers would be signing a 3 year, $30 million dollar contract in Baltimore.

Brockers is a big addition for the Ravens, given 342 tackles, 23 sacks and 9 pass deflections with the Los Angeles Rams. He’s active in the middle, and the former LSU product is just 29 years old and is in his prime.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as Eric DeCosta hints. Baltimore could use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, cornerback and linebacker could be on the docket as well.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many dramatic moves, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Adding Brockers to the mix after trading for Calais Campbell could be seen as an excellent move for the Ravens to re-shape their needy front.

Ravens Could Trade Matt Judon

Now that Campbell and Brockers are in the mix, the Ravens could look to move one of their other high priced defensive ends, and it seems a virtual certainty that this will get done. Judon, who’s a homegrown talent for Baltimore, has a contract deadline he’s facing with the team. The Ravens, after watching some of the deals play out with other pass rushers on the market, could jump at the chance to get some draft picks or assets for Judon this offseason.

Recently, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news that the Ravens could look to move on from Judon, and Schefter explained that the defensive end could be franchise tagged, then traded. Here’s a look at what he wrote on the case:

“Ravens defensive end Matthew Judon is a candidate for Baltimore’s franchise tag and trade inquiries from other teams, league sources tell ESPN, potentially continuing the recent trend of offseason trades featuring high-profile pass rushers. Other teams have noticed the impacts that Dee Ford and Frank Clark have had in San Francisco and Kansas City, respectively, and a contending team could try to pry Judon loose from the Ravens. Judon is scheduled to become a free agent this offseason, and the Ravens would like to bring him back, but they also are likely to listen if another team expresses interest in trading for him, according to sources.”

Plenty of teams could be looking to fill a void at pass rusher this offseason, and players who can pressure the quarterback well are always in high demand. The Ravens’ decision with Judon will be telling, as he is a key young player for their defense.

As Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted in the aftermath, it will be interesting to see if the Ravens decide to move on now.

Now the question is, will he play for the #Ravens or will someone trade for him? https://t.co/uUlgne9amK — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

With Campbell working to be extended, Brockers in the mix and Ellis coming back, that might only be more of the case.

