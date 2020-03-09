Zach LaVine Injury Update: What We Learned About Bulls During Star’s Absence

Zach LaVine has missed the last four games with a quad injury, but he could be returning to the lineup very soon. The Chicago Bulls’ star who is averaging 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game while knocking down 38 percent of his three-point attempts went through a partial practice on Saturday, but was still held out of the team’s 110-107 loss on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.

Per Jamal Collier of the Chicago Sun-Times, LaVine could be back on the court as soon as Tuesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers. That might also be the first time we see a brand-new Bulls starting lineup.

During LaVine’s absence, the Bulls were competitive, but are still just 1-3 after the fall in Brooklyn. Even though the .250 win percentage is even lower than the .333 clip they have compiled through the season playing mostly with LaVine, the team showed some glimpses of positivity.

Coby White is Ready to Start at PG

Bulls fans have been pining for White to get his first career start for much of the year, but head coach Jim Boylen hasn’t pulled the trigger on the seemingly obvious move. That could be about to change as White has really hit his stride recently. He was the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in February, and perhaps more importantly, he has played great during LaVine’s time on the sidelines. Operating mostly as the team’s primary ballhandler when he’s on the floor, White has averaged 23 points and 6.3 assists per game over the four games LaVine has missed.

Coby White's February Highlights | KIA Rookie of the Month

He has looked smooth, unselfish and confident as the point guard, which was something that was in question after he spent most of the year playing off the ball and as a bit of a mad gunner from three-point range. White has shown the ability to create offense for himself and his teammates, and now fans and perhaps Bulls decision-makers are eager to see him in the starting backcourt with LaVine.

It appears LaVine is all for the idea:

A Zach LaVine – Coby White backcourt should cause a lot of problems for the rest of the competition. 🤜🤛#Bulls pic.twitter.com/KtXiRgledF — Bulls Nation (@BullsNationCP) March 8, 2020

Don’t be surprised if they start together at home on Tuesday against the Cavs.

Otto Porter Offers Scoring Punch off the Bench

Porter recently returned from a foot injury that had sidelined him for all but nine games before he returned at the beginning of the month. Porter is on a minutes restriction currently, but he’s averaged 12.8 points per game and made about 35 percent of his threes since returning. In Brooklyn on Sunday, he led the team with 23 points and looked as comfortable as he has since returning.

Otto Porter Jr. puts up 18 in highly anticipated return to the Bulls | NBC Sports Chicago

He’ll likely remain a reserve until he can play himself into a shape fitting 30-plus minutes as the team is cautious with his foot.

Still, his presence, scoring, and versatility are a plus for the second unit for the time being.

Shaq Harrison Emerging as Potential Three-and-D Threat

While he came back to Earth a bit on Sunday, Harrison has been doing his best Bruce Bowen impersonation in March. The 6’7″ swingman is capable of defending three or four positions, but his recent three-point shooting teases a multi-layered value. In March, Harrison has made eight of 11 three-point attempts, which equates to just under 73 percent. This is a small sample size and Harrison is a career 29.7 percent shooter from long range, but he is making 40 percent of his attempts this year.

Shaquille Harrison Career High 25 Points Full Highlights (3/6/2020)

If he can continue to be a dependable threat from deep when LaVine returns, he could provide the Bulls more on the offensive side of the ball when he’s on the floor, which would allow the team to take its time bringing Porter back into the starting lineup.

It’s hard to find a ton of positivity in a 20-40 season, but there are at least those few nuggets for Bulls fans to cling to heading into the end of a mostly disappointing year.