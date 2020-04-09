NFL Rumors: Eagles Could Make Move for 49ers WR

There is a 24-year-old receiver with game-changing speed on the market. Maybe the Eagles should make a move.

Dante Pettis was the fourth receiver selected in the 2018 draft and the San Francisco 49ers traded up to take him in the second round (44th overall). San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has soured on him — Pettis’ numbers aren’t awful: 38 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns — and expressed frustration with his development in the 49ers’ offense.

“I want to see when he [Pettis] comes back that while he was away he’s been on a mission,” Shanahan told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I think that’s what some guys go through. I think Dante did that more his rookie year, trying to make the league. He took a documented step back in his second year, which I’ve been around a lot of players who have done that.”

Pettis, who has played in 23 games since 2018, was a healthy scratch for Super Bowl LIV and hadn’t seen any action since Week 12 on Nov. 24. Three weeks prior, the University of Washington product hauled in a 21-yard touchdown pass. Pettis finished the season with 11 catches for 109 yards and two scores. Now he’s being mentioned in a few different trade scenarios.

Pettis’ Injury History Causes Concern

It’s clear the 49ers are almost at their breaking point with Dante Pettis. They are upset at his lack of effort and overall production on the field. However, some of the disappointment has been unavoidable due to injury.

Pettis started the 2019 campaign on shaky ground when it was revealed he was dealing with two separate injuries, including a pectoral issue and groin strain. San Franciso stuck with the injured receiver as long as they could but eventually phased him out of the offense. He was never placed on injured reserve or missed any time. He just flat-out didn’t take advantage of his opportunities.

His injury history has been worrisome and may scare teams away from trading for him. Pettis missed three games in 2018 due to a left knee injury, then sprained his left MCL in Week 16 and sat out the final regular-season game.

Dante Pettis gets his 7th career punt-return TD to break DeSean Jackson's Pac-12 record pic.twitter.com/JlsOT2W0AK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2017

Prior to that, he injured his left ankle during his senior year at Washington and was unable to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. Pettis ran a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day. He finished his college career with 163 receptions for 2,256 yards and 24 touchdowns. Pettis measures 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds.

Does San Francisco Want to Trade Him?

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan has been mum about whether the 49ers are seeking to trade Dante Pettis. In fact, it sounds more like he wants to keep him around and make him earn a roster spot at training camp.

Remember, the 49ers traded away the No. 59 and No. 74 picks to the Washington Redskins in 2018 for the 44th and 142nd selections. They chose Pettis with pick No. 44. He was supposed to be a speed threat who could stretch the field and possibly help on punt and kickoff returns.

Shanahan hopes Pettis’ recent struggles could be a “wake-up call” for him and doesn’t seem intent on giving up on him. That being said, there were rumors that Pettis was available at last year’s trade deadline, especially after the 49ers made a move for Emmanuel Sanders.

Names I'm monitoring as potential trade pieces in the coming month or so: Andy Dalton, Matt Breida, Brandin Cooks, Dante Pettis, Trent Williams, Billy Price, Yannick Ngakoue, Rasul Douglas, Quincy Wilson — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) April 8, 2020

The Eagles have been linked to Pettis on numerous occasions and it’s an interesting thought. The scouting report on him coming out of college claimed he was an “incredibly polished route runner” and a “fluid athlete” who could impact games with his speed and athleticism. His nine punt return touchdowns are the most in NCAA history.

There are “rumors” about #Eagles CB Rasul Douglas having a lot of interest from other teams. There has been some talk about the #49ers and Philly doing a deal involving WR Dante Pettis and Rasul Douglas. *These are just rumors, take them with a grain of salt* #FlyEaglesFly #NFL pic.twitter.com/PnmqJyqYi9 — Cold Blooded Sports Pod (@ColdBloodedChat) March 25, 2020

If San Francisco was serious about dealing Pettis, then Philadelphia should see what it would take to get him. If he struggles early in training camp, the price tag may go rock bottom. How low would it go? Well, throw out an offer of a fourth-rounder and see. The other rumor making the rounds is a straight swap of Pettis for Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas. Both scenarios are worth investigating.

