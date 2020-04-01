Calais Campbell Explains Motivation to Join Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens added Calais Campbell to boost their defensive line this offseason, and the trade for the big lineman represented a move designed to help the team win.

As it turns out, that factor was just as big for Campbell in the end. Upon being dealt away from the Jacksonville Jaguars, Campbell explained that he was fired up to come to a team where he feels as if he has a great chance to win big.

As a piece by Jelani Scott of NFL.com explained following Campbell’s visit to the RapSheet + Friends Podcast, Campbell thinks the situation appealed to him mostly because of the way the Ravens roster is constructed, and how it could lead to some big winning in the future.

“During a recent appearance on the RapSheet + Friends Podcast, Campbell told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that playing for a “young and talented” team that is “full of potential” appealed greatly to him while evaluating the long-term potential of his next destination. “So, we’re going back and forth on the price and then as more information came about, it was one of those things where it was like, ‘I could probably get you more money elsewhere’ but I told him my main goal was to have a chance to win,” Campbell told Rapoport regarding the message he relayed to his agent following the trade.”

Campbell, one of the best pass rushers on the market, has been excellent during his time in the league with 696 tackles and 88 sacks. At this point, though, rather than cashing in big with money, Campbell is looking to make sure he is in the best position to win on the field.

Joining the Ravens undoubtably provides him a great chance to get over the top.

Colin Cowherd: Ravens Have Best NFL Roster

Finally, the Ravens are getting a little love for their work building the team in recent years. General manager Eric DeCosta got some major respect from Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd. According to Cowherd, the Ravens have the best roster in the NFL at this point in time. Here’s a look at that, and the other teams who place on the list just behind Baltimore.

Perhaps the biggest reason the Ravens are in such good shape is their quarterback Lamar Jackson. Offensively, the team also has some quality pieces such as Marquise Brown and Mark Andrews, and the defense has been beefed up with players who are both young and old this offseason.

This version of the Ravens will have to overcome some disappointment in the playoffs in order to take this throne, but clearly, the talent is there. The most fascinating part will be watching to see if the team can put everything together in the next few years and prove the analysts right.

Getting Campbell into the mix might only help them prove this more right in the short term.

Ravens Credited For Defensive Building

The Ravens have been keeping things together on the back end of their defense, and that’s good news as it relates to how the team is being built for their future according to some pundits.

Pro Football Focus contributor Gordon McGuinness recently tweeted about the approach the Ravens have with Eric DeCosta building his team, and lauded the fact that Baltimore seems to be building around players who are solid and stout on the back end and know the team’s scheme incredibly well. As he says, that’s how a defense should be constructed.

The Ravens are returning: 3 of the 45 highest-graded CBs from 2019 in Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Jimmy Smith 2 of the top 35 highest-graded safeties in Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark And get Tavon Young back in 2020 Build your defense from back to front pic.twitter.com/Pcxgpehi0X — Gordon McGuinness (@PFF_Gordon) March 23, 2020

The Ravens recently re-signed Jimmy Smith, which was a huge move in order to keep a group together which has been very solid. That’s in addition to what they already have on the roster and what they will get back in 2020.

This shows that the Ravens might have the right plan as it relates to keeping their roster in shape. Though they build things from the back end out, Campbell could have a big benefit for the team, and it’s something he seems to understand just as well.

