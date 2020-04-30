Bears Sign Former Saints’ WR Ted Ginn Jr. to 1-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears have added another offensive weapon and potential key role player for their offense. The Bears signed former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. to a one-year deal per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The #Bears have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal with veteran WR Ted Ginn Jr, source said. Chicago has been searching for a speed WR, now they have one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2020

Along with Washington running back Adrian Peterson and Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen, Ginn is one of three remaining players from the 2007 draft class. He has spent his last three seasons with the Saints, catching 100 passes for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. He started 22 games in that time, playing in 36.

His 2018 season was shortened due to a knee injury, but he had 53 catches for 787 yards and four touchdowns in 2017 and he caught 30 passes for 421 yards and two scores last year. Ginn will give the Bears another speedy deep threat in the passing game after Chicago selected Tulane wide receiver Darnell Mooney in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Ted Ginn Brings Deep Threat to Bears’ Offense

A bit of a journeyman throughout his career, Ginn began his career with the Miami Dolphins before he headed to San Francisco for three seasons after that. He spent time with the Panthers and the Cardinals before he settled into a nice WR2/WR3 role with the Saints over the last three years.

As The Athletic’s Kevin Fishbain notes, Ginn had two receptions of 40 or more yards last year– which was what the entire Bears offense managed to muster throughout the entire 2019 season. He’ll bring a legitimate deep threat to the offense, and despite turning 35-years-old in April, Ginn still has a great deal to offer an offense, including his speed. He may has slowed a step, but he’s still a speedster.

Ginn could also be a formidable target for the Bears on third down.

Ted Ginn Jr. had the same number of 40+ yard receptions (2) as the entire Bears offense in 2019. Ginn, 35, had 30 catches for 421 yards in all 16 games for the Saints last season. https://t.co/IO5kzWr2sj — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) April 30, 2020

What Does Ted Ginn Signing Mean for Riley Ridley & Javon Wims?

With the addition of Ginn, the Bears now have Allen Robinson as the top wideout and Anthony Miller as the No. 2, although Ginn will give the team some insurance if Miller’s recovery from shoulder surgery doesn’t go as planned. The more intriguing situation to monitor moving forward will be which receivers make the team’s final roster.

The Bears have 2019 fourth-round pick Riley Ridley, along with 2018 seventh-rounder Javon Wims. Wims has been with the team longer, but Ridley was considered a steal by the Bears in the fourth round at the time, so it would be a bit surprising if the team decided to give up on him now. There is also the dynamic gadget player Cordarrelle Patterson, recent draft pick Darnell Mooney, former Packers wideout Trevor Davis, and Thomas Ives, Reggie Davis and Alex Wesley. The latter three will likely be battling for a place on the practice squad, while Ridley, Wims and Davis will likely vie for a roster spot.

Patterson and new draftee Mooney are shoo-ins to make the roster, making this new Bears wide receivers room a bit more crowded — and a lot more interesting — than it has been in recent years.

READ NEXT: Bears Sign Veteran Safety to 1-Year Deal: Report