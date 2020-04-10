Former Eagles RB to Hold Easter Service amid Coronavirus

Easter Sunday service will go on in Philadelphia amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, at least at one area church.

Greater Exodus Baptist Church on North Broad Street is planning to open its doors for worshippers this weekend. Rev. Dr. Herb Lusk told KYW Newsradio that he would “provide hand sanitizer and allow parishioners to sit three people to a pew, with a maximum of 50 people allowed inside of the 700-seat church.”

He cited the fact that not a lot of his parishioners own smartphones or internet connections. The only way for them to celebrate the holiday was by gathering and praying together in a public setting.

“We are not a militia trying to break the law of the land,” Lusk said. “We are just a church, and I am just a pastor trying to do God’s will.”

Why should Eagles fans care about a random pastor challenging the city’s social distancing guidelines? Well, Lusk is a former NFL running back who spent three seasons in Philadelphia. In fact, the Eagles were the only team he played for. Lusk racked up 483 yards on 113 carries and two touchdowns from 1976 through 1978. He also starred on special teams as a kickoff returner (239 yards).

Former Eagle Rev. Dr. Herb Lusk is having church this Sunday… full social distancing and protective gear… 50 people in a 700 capacity sanctuary. (Would you go?) He gave me all the deets… @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/xpASjuXCZs — Hank Flynn (@HankFox29) April 9, 2020

“I know I am on the wrong side of this publicly,” Lusk told KYW Newsradio, “but I have a charge to keep, and I want to keep that charge and do it in a way that no one is harmed.”

There’s no telling how many people will show up to celebrate Easter service on Sunday but the church claims to have about 2,000 members on their website. Lusk has boasted that he helped grow membership from 17 people to 2,000 members. It’s unclear whether the city of Philadelphia or state of Pennsylvania will intervene to shut the church down. Two pastors — one in Florida, another in Louisiana — have been arrested for holding services, per FOX News.

The great challenge today apart from COVID-19 is isolation￼. This virus feads on crowds. However understand, Satan thrives on the isolation of people￼. Isolation to separation, separation to frustration which leads to desperation & devastation. Social creatures NEED EACHOTHER! pic.twitter.com/cBQJlMWYML — Herb H. Lusk II (@HerbLuskPastor) March 27, 2020

Lusk Served as Eagles’ Pastor for Super Bowl Run

Rev. Dr. Herb Lusk is no stranger to publicity.

He has been credited with being the first NFL player to ever kneel down and pray in the end zone after scoring a touchdown. He first did it in 1977 when he broke off a 70-yard scoring run while serving as a backup running back for the Eagles.

The feat earned Lusk the nickname “The Praying Tailback” and soon the practice became commonplace in the league. ESPN and NFL Films have produced documentaries about his life and faith. Lusk has been praised for his tireless work in the North Philadelphia coummunity, particularly his economic development program called People for People. He’s met with George W. Bush and Pope Francis.

Most yards from scrimmage by Eagles in their first 6 games: 483 … WR DeSean Jackson [2008]

426 … RB Lee Bouggess [1970]

418 … RB Miles Sanders [2019]

407 … RB Correll Buckhalter [2001]

342 … TE Charle Young [1973]

341 … RB Toy Ledbetter [1950]

332… RB Herb Lusk [1976] — Reuben Frank (@RoobNBCS) October 14, 2019

“I was the first one (to do it),” Lusk told Ray Didinger. “It was my way of saying thanks.”

Fast forward to 2017. Lusk was one of two official pastors for the Eagles as they embarked on their improbable Super Bowl run. According to 6abc, the pastor led bible study for coaches on Thursdays and church service for players and coaches on Saturday nights.

Former Eagle and now team chaplain, Herb Lusk, will lead the service for the players and coaches on Saturday night. He says he will read scripture from the Old Testament, David and Goliath. pic.twitter.com/bbVD4q03WU — Chad Pradelli (@chadpradelli) January 31, 2018

That Eagles team was heavily committed to their faith and used it to overcome all odds before raising the Lombardi Trophy. Lusk shared that his sermon prior to the big game on Feb. 4, 2018 focused on the Old Testament story of David and Goliath. Nothing was more appropriate since the Eagles had been underdogs against the mighty New England Patriots.

“If that’s not a David and Goliath situation, I don’t know what is,” Lusk told 6abc. “I would just say to those who are listening who haven’t heard the story, Goliath lost and David won.”

Last Thursday, Reverend Herb Lusk was presented the 2019 NFL Alumni Distinguished Service Award for his lifelong contributions to his community. Thank you for all that you have done and continue to do Reverend Lusk! pic.twitter.com/LfRYZnrfbW — NFL Alumni (@NFLAlumni) November 20, 2019

