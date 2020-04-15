Eagles, Sixers Rush to Support Massive ‘All-In Challenge’

Sixers co-owner Michael G. Rubin is one of the wealthiest men in the country. And he’s putting his money where his mouth is in the most meaningful way.

The Bryn Mawr, PA native owns Fanatics — the world’s largest online seller of licensed sports merchandise — and knows high-profile celebrities and athletes all over the United States, from Philadelphia to Los Angeles. His new initiative called the “All-In Challenge” is asking all of them to donate either a prized possession or a once-in-a-lifetime fan experience that can be bid on for as little as $10.

Rubin wants to raise tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. The first people he called on to help? None other than Sixers superstars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. He also called on his celebrity friends, like Philly natives Meek Mill and Kevin Hart, to join the movement. Other national celebrities included Justin Bieber, Robin Thicke, Magic Johnson and Mark Cuban.

(Thread):

I continually say that it’s the responsibility of leaders in sports and business to step up and make a real difference during the most difficult times!! pic.twitter.com/olaoKnLmxI — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) April 14, 2020

“Together what we want to do is literally build the largest movement with all the best entertainers, celebrities, athletes, business titans coming together to make a real impact on this issue,” Rubin said in a Twitter video. “It’s just brutal, it’s so hard to watch everyone suffering. That has motivated me and some of my closest friends to say, ‘How do we really do something about this?’”

Eagles Letting One Lucky Fan Call a Play

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie (remember, he already donated $1 million to Penn Medicine) was one of the first to step up to the plate. He announced the team would be offering one lucky fan the chance to design and call a play in a preseason game. In a Twitter video, Lurie referenced the “Philly Special” and said the play could potentially be used in the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles are proud to be part of the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Go to https://t.co/XZurfrkml5 to participate & enter for a chance to design & call in your own play at a Philadelphia Eagles Preseason Game to help feed the hungry during this challenging time. pic.twitter.com/sUsuB0W1Fi — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 14, 2020

Lurie also challenged his top rival in the NFC East, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, to step up. Jones hadn’t immediately responded to Lurie’s comments.

Meanwhile, Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and his superstar wife — U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder Julie Johnson-Ertz — revealed they would be auctioning off a double date with them at their favorite Philly restaurant. After dinner, the All-Star couple would treat the winner to courtside seats at a Sixers game.

We have accepted the #ALLinChallenge! 100% of the money raised will provide food to those in need during these challenging times. Watch the video below to see our auction experience or find out more at https://t.co/MbkcISC3tP! pic.twitter.com/EZDq4T77Lz — Julie Johnston Ertz (@julieertz) April 15, 2020

Sixers Players Rally Around ‘All-In Challenge”

The first people Sixers co-owner Michael G. Rubin threw down the gauntlet to were two of his players: Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. He also challenged Philly rapper Meek Mill, Philly comedian Kevin Hart, Lakers legend Magic Johnson, home-run champion Alex Rodriguez and TikTok stars Charli and Dixie.

Simmons was among the first stars to respond and he brought his A-game. The Sixers point guard offered what he termed a “complete NBA experience.” In a Twitter video, Simmons said the winner would receive an all-access tour of the Sixers locker rooms, plus courtside seats at a game. After, they would play in a 5-on-5 pickup game on the court at the Wells Fargo Center.

Im accepting the #ALLINCHALLENGE You can help feed those in need during this challenging time. Visit https://t.co/2WGCSwrnnz to win an NBA experience for you & 9 friends, courtside & a pick-up game on the court! Im challenging @kevinlove @nyjah @kingjames to be ALL IN! pic.twitter.com/yOEAtZEMmt — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) April 14, 2020

Embiid had yet to respond but he will. He always does. Keep checking social media (and Heavy.com) for continuing updates on the “All-In Challenge.”