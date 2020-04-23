Report: Falcons Attempt Trade With Redskins for Ohio State’s Elite DE

The Falcons have been aggressive trying to move up well into the top five of the 2020 NFL Draft. No surprise here since Thomas Dimitroff is king for wiggling his way to the top.

Fox NFL Sunday’s Jay Glazer reported that the Atlanta Falcons tried to pull a “Julio Jones leap” and trade the Washington Redskins for former Ohio State star defensive end, Chase Young.

Glazer also said that the Redskins haven’t been budging for any team looking to get into the No. 2 spot.

Falcons Could Have REALLY Used Chase Young…

The Falcons, who didn’t have enough ammo to use on the next Julius Peppers could have desperately used Youngs’ talent on their defensive.

Young led the with 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 12 starts while also tying for fourth in the FBS with 21 tackles for loss among his 46 total stops.

Here is a look at the Falcons 2020 draft picks:

Round 1, No. 16 overall

Round 2, No. 47 overall

Round 3, No. 78 overall

Round 4, No. 119 overall

Round 4, No. 134 overall

Round 7, No. 228 overall

Unfortunately, it would take a number of top drafts picks in the future to steal Young with a draft pick list looking like that.

Young is expected to go at No. 2 after Heisman winner QB Joe Burrow. Looks like Washington will be Young’s new home. That sucks.

So, NOW What?

It’s clear the Falcons are making a move up that’s much further from their original No. 16 pick. The Falcons will now have to look to the Detroit Lions at No. 3 or the Miami Dolphins who are reportedly looking to do something with their No. pick.

The Falcons traded with the Lions last year for CB Kendall Sheffield in round four. They also said they’re up for trades and it’s possible they could be up to making another deal with the Falcons since they could use all the picks they can get.

SO, Which CB Will It Be. . .Okudah OR Henderson?

The Falcons have a need at both the cornerback and edge rusher position. The Falcons tried to grab Young at No. 2 so, it looks like the Falcons will go for the next best defender on their board that they can get—Jeff Okudah or C.J. Henderson.

Okudah is ranked to be the best of the best at cornerback in this year’s draft class and expected to go at No. 4 or somewhere in the 3-7 range. Henderson, a little later. Henderson even still has a possibility of being available at No. 16. But some experts say otherwise.

Okudah led the Buckeyes with three interceptions and nine pass breakups as a junior, also posting 35 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Henderson, a 6’1″, 205-pound CB doesn’t fall too far behind Okudah. Last season he recorded 33 tackles and 11 pass breakups which led him to receive first-team All-SEC honors.

The former Florida Gator proved himself NFL worthy as a junior, but really caught the attention of many scouts at the NFL Combine. After recording eye-popping numbers, Henderson made himself the most athletic athlete at his position. Henderson ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, had a 37.5-inch vert and he also put up 20 reps on the bench press.

It’s a win, win trade for the Falcons no matter which way they go. don’t

