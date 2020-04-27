Jerry Krause’s Cause of Death: How Did Former Bulls GM Die?

Jerry Krause is a prominent figure in The Last Dance documentary, but the former Bulls general manager is not alive to discuss his side of the disagreements featured. Krause died on March 21, 2017 at the age of 77.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Krause’s cause of death is believed to be related to the “persistent health issues” he was battling prior to his passing. Krause told the Chicago Tribune in 2016 that he had been diagnosed with osteomyelitis, which is a bone infection. Krause had begun working in baseball again and admitted that osteomyelitis would keep him from scouting during the 2016 season.

“Would I still be scouting if I was healthy? Yep. Would it be stupid to still be scouting at my age? Probably,” Krause told the Chicago Tribune (via Yahoo Sports). “But scouting is still fun. I just can’t do it anymore.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, some of the symptoms of osteomyelitis are fever, swelling, pain in the area of the infection and fatigue. Krause later retired from the Arizona Diamondbacks’ scouting department in 2016.

After Krause’s Death, Pippen Admitted the GM “Surrounded MJ & Me With the Right Pieces”

The tension between Krause and several members of the Bulls organization during the 1997-98 season is highlighted during The Last Dance docu-series. Scottie Pippen is one individual who did not get along with Krause, which largely stemmed from his unhappiness with his contract. After learning of his death, Pippen paid Krause several compliments on social media.

“Jerry and I didn’t always see eye to eye but I knew he just wanted to win. He surrounded MJ and me with the right pieces not once but twice,” Pippen tweeted.

Minutes earlier, Pippen offered his condolences and paid Krause another compliment.

“Sad news to hear of Jerry Krause’s passing. He helped me realize the dream of playing in the @NBA and more than I ever could’ve imagined,” Pippen noted on Twitter.

Former Bulls center Bill Cartwright admitted that he believed some of the players treated Krause unfairly. Cartwright later became an assistant coach for the Bulls.

“When those guys would tease Jerry or do things to entertain them that they knew would set him off, I’m not with that,” Cartwright explained to the Chicago Tribune. “It’s something that should not have happened. Jerry is so unappreciated, especially being a Chicago guy. He worked so hard. He worked his way up. People in Chicago embrace those qualities.”

Krause Helped Construct the Bulls Roster That Won 6 NBA Championships

Krause may not have been popular with all of the Bulls players during the team’s dynasty run, but the former GM helped build one of the greatest teams in NBA history. Krause was also a rarity as he worked in the front offices for both the Bulls and White Sox during his career.

Michael Jordan was another person that took issue with Krause during footage shown on the docu-series. Part of the tension was Krause’s decision not to retain Phil Jackson as the Bulls coach after the 1997-98 season. Jordan noted that Krause “meant so much to the Bulls” in a statement after his death.

“Jerry was a key figure in the Chicago Bulls’ dynasty of the 1990s and meant so much to the Bulls, the White Sox and the entire city of Chicago,” Jordan said in a statement to the Chicago Tribune. “My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Thelma, his family and friends.”