Seahawks Draft Speedy Tackling Machine, See the Highlights [Watch]

The Seattle Seahawks surprised everyone by sticking with their No. 27 pick and selecting Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks. The Seahawks have had an active offseason so far but entered the draft with plenty of needs. The most glaring hole is at pass rusher as Jadeveon Clowney’s future remains uncertain. Heres a look at Brooks highlights

Seahawks general manager John Schneider has a history of trading down in the draft and was expected to the same on Thursday evening. Schneider broke his streak of trading the Seahawks’ first-round pick in eight straight drafts. Seattle likely did not find a trade partner as the Packers and 49ers both traded up ahead of the Seahawks. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein believes Brooks has the potential to be an NFL starter but emphasizes that his coverage skills need improvement.

“He’s a potential future starter as an inside linebacker in even or odd fronts, but concerns with coverage duties could impact how teams see him as an every-down linebacker,” Zierlein explained.

Brooks notched 50 or more tackles in three of his four seasons at Texas Tech. The linebacker is coming off 66 tackles, 20 of which were for a loss. Brooks’ 1.8 tackles for loss per games was second in FBS, and he led the Red Raiders in tackles in 2016, 2018 and 2019, per ESPN. The linebacker had 367 career tackles to rank seventh all-time at Texas Tech.

The Seahawks Broke Their Streak of Trading Their 1st Round Pick

Brooks ran a blazing fast 4.54 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, making him one of the fastest linebackers. Many expected the Seahawks to make the same move once again, and Pete Carroll indicated that the team would once again be looking to make deals in the draft.

“Probably the most intricate part of this [virtual draft] other than the analytics that have compiled to this point is the potential to move in the draft,” Carroll explained on the Flying Coach podcast. “We have been very, very active over the years and have always been looking for an opportunity. We consider it another chance to compete, and so we will consider [trades] with every pick that we are making in some way or another.”

Brooks appears to be excited that the Seahawks kept their pick. Here was the linebacker’s reaction to being drafted.

The Athletic’s Samuel Gold highlights Brooks’ ability to break up run plays.

“Jordyn Brooks can also knife through A-gaps. Can use his burst to cut through blockers and blow up running plays. #Seahawks,” Gold tweeted.

The Seahawks Could Add Offensive Weapons on Day 2

Seattle faces an interesting dilemma given the strength of the 2020 NFL draft is at the offensive skill positions. The Seahawks’ biggest needs are on defense, but it will not be a surprise if the team looks to give Russell Wilson more weapons. Seattle’s top running backs, Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, both sustained season-ending injuries. Phillip Dorsett is the only skill-position player the Seahawks signed this offseason going into the draft. Given the depth at wide receiver, the Seahawks will also be tempted to add a wideout as well.

The one position the Seahawks addressed in free agency is the offensive line. Seattle typically selects multiple offensive linemen in the draft, and it will be worth watching if the team adds any rookies to the group of veterans the team has assembled.

It will be interesting to see how the Seahawks approach day two, but they are already ahead of schedule just by selecting a player in the first round. Here is a look at some more highlights from Brooks’ career with the Red Raiders.