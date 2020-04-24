Highlights of Chargers’ Explosive New LB Drafted at No. 23 [WATCH]

The Los Angeles Chargers traded up and found themselves one of the most explosive defensive athletes in the 2020 NFL Draft in former Alabama linebacker Kenneth Murray. In a deal with the New England Patriots, the Chargers gave up a second-round (No. 37) and a third-round (No. 71) pick to the Pats to get into position to select Murray.

Here is what you need to know about Murray.

Combine Measurements and Times

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 241

Arms: 32 3/4

Hands: 9 ½

40-Time: 4.52

Kenneth Murray Highlights

What the Experts are Saying About Kenneth Murray

Sleek, playmaking linebacker with chiseled frame and long arms. Murray’s game is predicated on speed with an ability to fly around from sideline to sideline rolling up tackles. While his twitchy burst allows him to make more plays than the average linebacker, he will overflow to ball-carriers at times. Recognition of play development and ability to take on blocks are both underdeveloped currently, but a move to weak-side linebacker would put him in position to minimize those concerns and maximize his playmaking talent. Murray has hit-or-miss qualities and is more splashy than consistent, but he’s immensely talented with the ability to imprint on games on all three downs.

Murray’s Player Comparison

While Murray may seem to be a bit smallish for the position in the NFL, his athleticism, strength, and instincts gives him several linebackers in the league by which he can be compared.

The Detroit Lions’ Jarrad Davis is probably his floor, but his ceiling could be a player like the Chicago Bears’ Roquan Smith. To be honest, the Chargers would likely be happy if Murray turned into either of those players.