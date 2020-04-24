Lions Draft: D’Andre Swift Highlights Best Available For Day 2

The Detroit Lions checked off one major need when they picked up cornerback Jeff Okudah in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, as things shift to day 2, the Lions have plenty of talent still on the board with which to choose from.

Theoretically, with one major defensive need checked off, the team will be a bit more free to select in the second round, and should have plenty of players they can be in line to nab in order to improve their overall depth. Better than that, the Lions could find a major difference maker and a key starter given the depth of players left on the board.

Here’s a look at some names that could be the best fit for the Lions in round 2.

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Arguably the best runner on the board and a player who many figured would go off the board in the first round, Swift is a hard charging back out of Georgia who was tough in his career playing in the SEC. With 2,885 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career, there is little doubting how well Swift would do at toting the rock and fitting in well within Detroit’s backfield situation. The Lions would have to be thrilled if they got a shot to pick up Swift in the second round given where he was expected to go.

Ezra Cleveland, T, Boise State

Many figured Cleveland could be in play early in the first round, but a run on tackles left him out of the mix early in the draft and lingering atop the board for day 2. The Lions signed a tackle in Halapoulivaati Vaitai, but could they be tempted by Cleveland. The massive 6-6 tackle would represent an interesting move for the Lions, who could look to add to the position given the departures they had this offseason.

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

While playing for the Buckeyes, Dobbins was a big game player as well as a game breaker. He was a first team All Big Ten player as well as a first team All-American in 2019. Statistically speaking, he was one of the most successful running backs the Buckeyes have ever had. In a 3 year career, Dobbins put up 4,459 rushing yards as well as 645 receiving yards. Dobbins also scored 38 touchdowns on the ground to go with 5 in the air. Truthfully, he was a very dangerous player given his breakaway speed in the open field and ability to catch the ball as well as run in between the tackles. Detroit met with Dobbins pre-draft so keep an eye on another Buckeye here.

Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU

The Lions didn’t elect to fortify the interior of their line in the first round, but Blacklock would be a nice score in the second round given how much of a force he was at TCU. Grabbing a player who had 5.5 sacks, 15.5 tackles for loss and 67 tackles while being an active member of the front could be potentially huge for Detroit’s defense and winning in the trenches. Obviously, it has to be a concern for the Lions to address.

Yetur Gross-Matos, Edge, Penn State

Another possible surprise for the Lions is Gross-Matos being on the board as well given his ability to press the pocket in the Big Ten. While playing for the Nittany Lions, Gross-Matos put up some nice statistics given 18.5 career sacks and 111 tackles. He also had an impressive 36.5 tackles for loss. If the Lions are looking for a way to beef up the edge quick, Gross-Matos would provide it if he’s on the board.

