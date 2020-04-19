Lions 5 Best Draft Picks of The Last 30 Years

In most years, the Detroit Lions have not received rave reviews for their work in the NFL Draft, but looking below the surface, there are often reasons for optimism.

Though the team has struggled to find the right players at the right time, there is no question that the Lions have scored some major talent recently.

Which Lions should get the distinction of best picks in recent team history? Here’s a look.

Calvin Johnson, Wide Receiver

Since he came into the league with the Lions in 2007, Johnson wasted little time putting up great plays and amazing statistics. In his career, Johnson put up 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns and more than that, was a human highlight reel unlike any other receiver on the list. Out of Georgia Tech, Johnson was labeled as one of the freakiest players in the draft and he lived up to that distinction in the NFL.

Johnson shattered Rice’s record of 1,848 receiving yards during the 2012 season and was a stable force for the team, often playing through pain and discomfort on the field. He walked away following the 2015 season, leaving a gaping hole in Detroit’s wideout group. Since, Johnson has been embroiled in a feud with the Lions for the last few seasons over money that the team made him pay back upon retirement. None of that, however, changes his status as one of the best picks in recent franchise history.

Ndamukong Suh, Defensive Line

After being the second pick of the 2010 NFL Draft, Suh wasted little time cementing himself as a fearsome defensive player in the NFL. He played 4 seasons in Detroit, and eventually left for Miami, then Los Angeles and currently Tampa Bay. He has put up 518 tackles and 58.5 sacks thus far in his career. He’s also been a 5 time Pro Bowler and a 3 time first team NFL All-Pro.

Herman Moore, Wide Receiver

Moore was no slouch after being Detroit’s first round draft pick in 1991, putting up 62 touchdowns and 9,174 yards as a top wide receiver for the team. In an era of failed first round picks for the Lions, Moore was a major score for the team given what he’d mean for the squad for the better part of a decade as part of arguably the most exciting era of Detroit offensive football. Now that Moore is retired, he remains a valued portion of the team’s alumni community. Not every Lions wideout selected through the decade merits this status, but Moore is clearly one who does.

Robert Porcher, Defensive End

In a 12 year carer for the Lions, Porcher put up 603 tackles and 95.5 sacks. He was a small school score out of South Carolina State with the 26th pick and was also a 3 time Pro Bowl player and 3 time All-Pro while in the NFL. Safe to say the Lions might not have had a better small school score in their history than Porcher, who remains one of their best pass rushers in recent memory.

Jason Hanson, Kicker

The 1992 NFL Draft produced a pair of talents, being the Lions also selected Hanson in the second round in addition to Porcher up front. Hanson was elite in the pros as well during a stellar 20 year career in Detroit. Hanson shattered multiple team records at his position while also setting impressive NFL records. Hanson has the most field goals made in NFL history from 40 yards or more (189), was the first player to score 2,000 points with one franchise, and also has the career game winning field goals in overtime (9). He also played the most games in NFL history with one team. He was also an All American at Washington State.

Honorable Mention – Matthew Stafford, Quarterback

As many bad drafts as the Lions have had lately, it’s pretty telling that Stafford lands as an honorable mention on this list. While Stafford hasn’t won a playoff game yet nor took home any personal hardware, he burns to do so and has been a player who has embraced Detroit in an impressive way and put up big numbers. Stafford has thrown for 41,025 yards and 256 touchdowns. He’s going to finish his career as one of the leading statistical passers of all time. The only thing left for Stafford to do is to win big.

