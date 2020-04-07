Examining Lions’ Top Underrated Draft Needs For 2020

The Detroit Lions have some clearly defined draft needs, but even though it seems obvious that the team has a few spots they must fix, there are some other positions that could see additions even if many don’t consider them that important.

When the draft takes place, what positions should the Lions be looking to upgrade that plenty of people might not see as needs? Here’s a look at some of the less obvious yet still glaring needs the team could have in the 2020 draft.

Wide Receiver

The Lions seemingly have things locked down at wideout given they’ve got Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola as their big three at the position. They’ve also got Marvin Hall and have signed Geronimo Allison this offseason to compete. That doesn’t mean the team shouldn’t look to pick up some type of explosive talent farily early in the draft. It seems like a fair bet that something like this will play out given the team’s needs at wide receiver in the future. Jones could be on the move in the next few years, and the team could look to slide somebody into his spot who is a younger player eventually. That makes wideout perhaps the most underrated under the radar need the team has going into the draft.

Linebacker

This offseason, the Lions have added more linebackers than they are accustomed to, signing Reggie Ragland as well as Jamie Collins. That’s a great start for the team, but more could be done even as the Lions added Jahlani Tavai and Jarrad Davis in recent draft seasons. Beefing up the linebacker group to add more players who can cover as well as perhaps pressure the pocket needs to be a goal of the front office.

Safety

After adding Duron Harmon as well as drafting Tracy Walker and Will Harris the last few years, it would seem the Lions would be all set. That would be true if the spot wasn’t one of Matt Patricia’s all time favorite on a football field. The Detroit defense likes to mix and match at safety, and if there were a big talent available, the team would be likely to take a hard look if not choose to address the spot once again with another player addition.

Punter

After losing Sam Martin in free agency, the Lions have a significant gaping hole at punter heading into the draft. While little-known Jack Fox could be seen as a solution, the better option for the Lions could be to draft a player in the later rounds and get one of the best players at the position to build around. The Lions need a major solution at punter, even if many folks might not see it that way or worry about the position much if at all.

Quarterback

After the Lions signed the reliable Chase Daniel to back up Matthew Stafford, many folks likely will write the need for another capable young backup off, especially after last year’s feel good story David Blough remains on the roster. While it’s true the Lions might not need a quarterback, they should probably be on the lookout for someone to add to the stable to perhaps be a capable No. 3 on the roster and develop for the future. If there’s one thing the Lions have lacked in recent seasons in terms of roster building, it’s this.

