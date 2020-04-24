Did Eagles Miss Out on Justin Jefferson? Highlights of LSU WR [WATCH]

The Eagles had been linked to every receiver in the NFL Draft. On Thursday night, the team took Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson and fans went crazy.

Philadelphia passed on Justin Jefferson with the 21st overall pick in the first round. as he went to the Minnesota Vikings. There was an increasing thought that the LSU playmaker might go to the Eagles. Earlier this month, NFL.com analyst Adam Rank put the 21-year-old in midnight green during his final mock draft. In fact, Rank said he could see Jefferson ending up as “the top rookie receiver given the circumstances he would be walking into here.”

This was arguably the most logical (and most expected) move for the Eagles, thanks to his versatility and ability to make contested catches look easy. They didn’t make it. Jefferson can slide right in as a Day 1 starter for the Vikings on either the outside or in the slot.

Reagor over Jefferson!? Really. Really? — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 24, 2020

Jefferson: Breaking Ankles Comes Naturally

Justin Jefferson just does everything well. It sounds cliche, but it rings true. The 6-foot-1, 202-pounder hauled in 111 balls for 1,540 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns last season at LSU. He was tied for the most receptions in college football and finished second in receiving touchdowns.

More importantly, Jefferson rose to the occasion when the game was on the line as evidenced by his filthy ankle-breaking juke in the national championship game. He also brought a ton of swagger onto the field.

“We’re going to come for their heads,” Jefferson said prior to the national championship game, via USA Today. “I mean, we’re going to do what we need to do. We’re excited to go against them and want to come out with a win.”

Jefferson has been favorably compared to former NFL star Greg Jennings. He exceeded expectations at the NFL Scouting Combine after running the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds. He has the potential to open up the playbook. Let’s take a look at some of his greatest hits and highlights.

Jefferson should have been arrested for breaking and entering on this one …

Tanner Muse was GONE after this disgusting Justin Jefferson juke😳pic.twitter.com/PPgdkh6nDZ — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) January 14, 2020

He has sneaky speed, especially once he gains a step on rival cornerbacks …

Justin Jefferson has underrated play speed – and proved his athleticism by running 4.43s at the NFL Scouting Combine. Once the DB gets flat-footed, Jefferson uncovers vertically #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/bLK49YL27O — Brad Kelly (@BradKelly17) March 2, 2020

His 93.3-percent contested catch rate was the best in college football …

LSU WR Justin Jefferson is my best case draft pick for the @Patriots at #23.

His 2019 numbers: 111 Receptions

1540 yards

18 Touchdowns

93.3% Contested Catch Rate

9.4 ADOT An absolute machine with ridiculous upside. Cant miss prospect. pic.twitter.com/MUBindvjCa — El Capitãn (@DomGonzo12) April 16, 2020

Jefferson is a machine in the slot and ran the majority of his routes there in 2019 …

#Packers take LSU WR Justin Jefferson in McShay's 2nd mock Ideal slot WR — ran only 3 routes outside, 518 in slot in 2019 Led NCAA in catches (111); an LSU record Caught 10-of-11 contested targets 700 yds after catch (1540 rec yds total) No. 3 in LSU history in rec TDs (24) pic.twitter.com/JRZXHR6ACg — Joe Kipp (@joepkipp) February 4, 2020

Jefferson Plays with Needed Chip on Shoulder

The talk at the NFL Scouting Combine had been centered around Alabama’s Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, plus Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb. Those three guys were considered to be the best three wideouts in the draft.

But Justin Jefferson has been beating the odds for a long time.

Jefferson’s brother, Jordan, played quarterback at LSU with Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. He used to teach Justin route trees in the backyard on breaks from school, per ESPN. His other brother, Rickey, starred at LSU as a defensive back. He’s got the pedigree.

One more from @NFLMatchup — We looked at WRs CeeDee Lamb & Justin Jefferson… Playmaking traits, slot ability + production after the catch. @gregcosell #Oklahoma #LSU pic.twitter.com/vqedl9ncQ6 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) April 23, 2020

Justin also has the hardware. Remember, LSU won the college national championship last year. Not Alabama. Not Oklahoma. The Bayou Tigers beat Clemson 42-25 in a game where Justin hauled in nine balls for 106 yards.

If that’s not motivation enough for Jefferson, he plays with a certifiable chip on his shoulder. Why? He was omitted from the All-SEC squad. He was not a Biletnikoff Award finalist. And he outplayed both Jeudy and Lamb in head-to-head matchups. He’s a beast.