Cyborg Throws Shade at Rousey and Reveals Major Superfight

Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cristiane Justino (aka Cris Cyborg) enjoyed a busy weekend making huge splashes in the news cycle despite the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Cyborg had enough time over the past few days to throw some shade at her old UFC rival Ronda Rousey with enough time left over for Cyborg to also reveal her intention of making a massive superfight happen soon.

No, Cyborg, 34, from Brazil, doesn’t plan on facing Rousey next. While that massive superfight never came to fruition when both women were fighting under the UFC’s promotional banner, Rousey has repeatedly said when asked about her future that her MMA fighting days were over.

Still, Cyborg took a shot at her old rival anyway by congratulating WWE star Becky Lynch for her defeat of Rousey associate and former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 36.

Congrats @BeckyLynchWWE now we both have a victory over Mini Rousey #Wrestlemania36 — Grand Slam Champ Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) April 5, 2020

Cyborg scored a second-round knockout over Baszler in July 2008 when both women MMA fighters were competing under the EliteXC promotional banner. Baszler’s MMA career ended in 2017. She was 13-11 across all promotions.

Cyborg Reveals Massive Superfight Is Next

Regardless, Cyborg suggested she had her own huge superfight ahead of her later this year or early next depending on when action can resume after the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a TMZ Sports report surfaced that featured Cyborg revealing she was thinking about trying her hand at boxing next, Cyborg confirmed via social media on Sunday that her intention was to take on undefeated welterweight boxing champion Cecilia Braekhus in her next fight.

Now that I have all the belts in MMA @ScottCoker I want a boxing belt next 🙏🏾 https://t.co/GaW2HYXKcE — Grand Slam Champ Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) April 5, 2020

Cyborg and Braekhus have been linked together before. But plans for a crossover megafight seemed to have stalled after Cyborg shockingly lost her UFC women’s featherweight championship to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 back in December 2018.

But Cyborg rebounded nicely after that loss with two straight victories against top-notch opposition. First, she defeated Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision in July 2019 at UFC 240 in her last fight with that company. Next, Cyborg left the UFC to move over to Bellator and captured the women’s 145-pound title by stopping Julia Budd in the fourth round at Bellator 238 in January.

Now it appears Cyborg is ready to take on Braekhus inside a boxing ring. The 38-year-old boxing champion has enjoyed the best overall career in women’s boxing over the last decade or so. She’s the only undisputed women’s welterweight champion in boxing history and would likely be a huge favorite over Cyborg inside a boxing ring.

