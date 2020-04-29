New Chiefs RB: It Felt ‘Special’ When Patrick Mahomes Picked Me

Kansas City Chiefs rooking running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has quarterback Patrick Mahomes to thank for becoming the team’s first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Speaking with TMZ Tuesday, the LSU national champion said it felt even more “special” that MVPat personally picked him out of all prospects.

“It made me feel like this was the right place to be,” Edwards-Helaire told the outlet. “This is where God wanted me to be.

“And, ultimately. Man, MVP quarterback, soon to be Hall of Famer — he’s going to be a Hall of Famer, so for him to send my name in and want me to play with him, it made me feel a little special. I’m still kind of amazed by the entire situation.”

With the 32nd pick in the first round on Thursday, the reigning Super Bowl champions selected the 21-year-old, making him the first RB selected in this year’s draft. Chiefs Kingdom was certainly elated, including Mahomes himself, who tweeted out a gif of approval shortly after Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the selection.

Looks like Edwards-Helaire will fit right in at Arrowhead Stadium.

Reid: ‘He Picked You’

Per head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach, the choice happened via text message on the day of the draft.

Patrick Mahomes told Veach & Andy he wanted them to draft Clyde🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/woedJxVXaH — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) April 24, 2020

“We asked Pat Mahomes, ‘Who do you want?’ and he picked you,” Reid told Edwards-Helaire Thursday.

Veached added: “Clyde, I told Clark [Hunt] and coach Reid that about 4 o’ clock, Clyde was going to be our pick because coach and I were thinking your way, and then when we texted Pat and I asked Pat. I said, ‘Give me a name,’ and I said, ‘Don’t think about it.’ And he said, ‘Clyde.’ And I said, ‘Well, good. Good.’ We’re excited, man.”

The Baton Rouge-born star came in ninth in the FBS with 1,867 yards from scrimmage and scored 17 total touchdowns in 15 games during his final collegiate campaign.

Reid Calls CEH ‘Better Than’ Former Eagles RB

The first-time Super Bowl winner has coached hundreds of players in his 20-year career, and he had lofty accolades for the rookie, even calling him better than a Philadelphia Eagles all-pro RB.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said he told Andy Reid that Clyde Edwards-Helaire reminds him of Brian Westbrook. Reid came back and said Edwards-Helaire is better than Westbrook. Veach said Reid was "super excited" after watching the film. High compliment. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) April 24, 2020

Selected Number 91 overall in the 2002 draft, Brian Westbrook went on to spend eight of his nine NFL seasons under the mentorship of Reid in Philadelphia, earning two Pro Bowls selections during that tenure. Reid helped turn the 5-foot-10-inch 203-pounder into one of the NFL’s most versatile threats, tallying 5,995 rushing yards, 3,790 receiving yards and 66 total touchdowns.

A huge compliment for Edward-Helaire, but looks like he’s got some lofty expectations before even taking his first professional snap.