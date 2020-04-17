Giants Draft News: Dave Gettleman Eyeing to Trade Out of the 4th-Overall Pick

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman is by most accounts and old school guy, evident by his new-found interest in “computer guys” and his paper-stacked 2020 NFL Draft room.

Part of his old school ways pertain to his somewhat unwillingness to trade back in drafts over recent years, something he’s yet to do over his seven drafts as an NFL general manager.

However, just because Gettleman hasn’t done it yet, doesn’t mean it won’t happen. In fact, he appears more than ready to strike a deal ahead of next week’s first-round.

Giants to ‘Seriously Consider’ Trading Down

He went on record at the NFL Combine that the Giants were open for business at the fourth-overall pick, and his most recent comments during a conference call point towards that sentiment still being very much the case.

According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Gettleman confirmed he will “seriously consider” trading out of the fourth-pick for the right offer. He also mentioned that he’d prefer to get a deal down sooner rather than later, stating he’d “like to get the parameters of a deal in place” before they get on the clock.

The most likely trade partners for the Giants come with the Miami Dolphins at fifth-overall and the Los Angeles Chargers at sixth-overall. Both organizations are desperate to upgrade their quarterback position and will likely be jockeying to get ahead of the other in hopes of grabbing their prospect of choice, whether that be Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert.

Giants Haven’t Zeroed in on Specific Player

While most reports out of New York in recent days have pointed towards Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. being the team’s preferred choice at number four, Gettleman assured the media that he’s “still working through it,” and has yet to hone in on a specific prospect for the selection.

By all accounts, if the Giants were to stay put at number four, the selection will more than likely come down to one of three players, the aforementioned Wills, Iowa tackle Tristan Wirfs, or Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, with Georgia’s Andrew Thomas and Louisville’s Mekhi Becton on the outside looking in.

If the Giants opted to trade down, the idea of New York drafting one of those two final names becomes a lot more likely depending on how far back they drop down the draft.

