Isaiah Simmons Gives Unique Reason Why Teams Should Draft Him

Isaiah Simmons is a jack of all trades. In a league that is filled to the brim with versatile playmakers, Simmons has a chance to take that term to new heights.

While staring at Clemson, the projected top-10 NFL Draft pick lined up everywhere from linebacker, pass rusher, deep safety, and even in the slot.

There’s no question why the hype surrounding Simmons this draft season has been so hot. However, some seem to question his true fit at the next level, something that Simmons himself assures you that you should not worry about. In an interview with Colleen Wolfe of the NFL Network, Simmons put an exclamation point on why teams should draft him with a mic drop-worthy statement.

"You only get 53 on a roster. I feel like if you draft me you've got 56." Isaiah Simmons owned the pre-draft process, and this mic drop is perfect. (📽️: @nflnetwork) pic.twitter.com/LB3QWmf9iv — Marc Whiteman (@MarcWYFFNews4) April 22, 2020

“The best way I could put it is — so you only get 53 on a roster and I feel like if you draft me you’ve got 56.”

Simmons is a Unicorn

A player of Simmons’ natural talents, freakish athleticism, and unique play style is bound to come with his fair share of nicknames.

The Butkus Award winner assured Wolfe, he’s heard a few notable ones tossed around over the years, some of which have even piqued his interest.

“I get a lot of different names,” said Simmons. “I’ve heard alien, I think the one I hear the most is unicorn. I kind of like it.”

Simmons isn’t the only one who’s a fan of the unicorn nickname, as his former college coach Dabo Swinney has gone on record likening his former defensive Stallworth to the mythical creature, as shown in the video above.

“He [Simmons] expels the myth that unicorns don’t exist, Swinney said of Simmons. “Because that’s what he is.”

It’s clear why Swinney is so fond of his former player and why scouts are drooling over the possibility of snagging Simmons in tonight’s draft. The 6-foot-4, 238-pound specimen is fresh off a dominant Junior season at Clemson compiling 104 total tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks, and three interceptions. Oh, and if that’s not enough, he ran a blazing 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, tying with the fastest running back (Jonathan Taylor) at the event.

Who WIll Draft Simmons?

Where Simmons lands tonight is anyone’s guess. While his stock has maintained steady, his projections have been all over the place. Things will begin to heat up for Simmons at pick number three when the Detroit Lions get on the clock, and then start to boil if he’s still there when the New York Giants are up to pick. The Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and Jacksonville Jaguars are all also realistic possible suitors to draft the blue-chip prospect tonight.

