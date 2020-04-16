Patriots 2020 Scheduled Opponents and Odds Revealed

For the first time in a long while, the New England Patriots aren’t projected to register 10 or more wins in an upcoming season. According to odds released on Wednesday via BetOnline, the Patriots are projected to grab between eight and nine victories during the 2020 season.

While the specific NFL schedule hasn’t been revealed, every team knows who they will be playing in the upcoming season. The dates and times are still yet to be determined. Considering the logistics of the season are still being worked out amidst the potential impact of COVID-19, the announcement of the schedule isn’t set to be revealed until around May 9.

Here is a look at the Patriots’ odds for every game on their 2020 schedule and the over/under for their win total.

The New England Patriots are Favored in 8, Dogs in 7, and One Pick’Em.

New England Patriots +3 @ Buffalo Bills

New England Patriots +1½ @ Houston Texans

New England Patriots +8½ @ Kansas Chiefs

New England Patriots pk @ Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots +3 @ Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots -2½ @ Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots -1½ @ New York Jets

New England Patriots +4 @ Seattle Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals @ New England Patriots -5½

Baltimore Ravens @ New England Patriots +2½

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots -2

Denver Broncos @ New England Patriots -5

Las Vegas Raiders @ New England Patriots -6

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots -7½

New York Jets @ New England Patriots -7

San Francisco 49ers @ New England Patriots +2

