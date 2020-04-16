New England Patriots Day: Why April 16 Will Always Be Special in Team History

If there was such thing as a professional football team having a designated holiday, April 16 would be the biggest one for the New England Patriots.

Thursday marked the 68th birthday of current head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick. It’s also the 20-year anniversary future Hall-of-Famer, and now-former Patriots quarterback was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft.

Today, April 16th, is Bill Belichick's 68th birthday and the 20-year anniversary of the Patriots using their 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft on Tom Brady. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 16, 2020

It would take some serious digging, but you’d be hard-pressed to find another date that meant so much to the history and success of one NFL franchise.

Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

This should be a day Patriots fans acknowledge forever as it produced the two men most responsible for the six Super Bowl championships, and the greatest sports dynasty of this century.

Also Read:

Patriots 2020 Draft: There Are Likely 5 QBs on Team’s Radar, Per Insider

Versatile Defensive Lineman Pegged for Patriots No. 23 Pick, Per Draft Expert

Patriots Draft 2020 Targets: Underrated RB/WR Could Replace James White