Patriots Potential First-Round Pick Gets Bad News from Combine Drug Test

Wisconsin’s standout linebacker and likely 2020 first-round pick Zack Baun was informed he tested positive for a diluted sample.

The 23-year-old has been pegged by several (including me) as a possible selection by the New England Patriots in the first round of the draft later this month. It is unclear if this news will impact his stock, or if there is a solid explanation behind the findings in the testing. Baun’s representatives sent a letter to known NFL teams to inform them of the news.

Baun Addresses Teams Concerning the Diluted Sample

A portion of the letter sent to teams, per NFL.com, read:

Zack was genuinely confused, upset and embarrassed by the results given the fact that the ‘dilute’ was the result of him drinking significant amounts of water before his weigh-in (the urine test occurred immediately thereafter),” the letter read. “Zack would welcome the opportunity to speak with any of you about this directly at your convenience…in fact, he’d be excited to do so.

Diluted samples send a red flag because overconsumption of water can be used as a masking strategy to hide the use of banned substances that would trigger a failed drug test. Under the old rules, a diluted sample would be the same as a failed drug test.

However, thanks to the new collective bargaining agreement, that has been changed. Still, teams will take note and make their own decision as to how to proceed with their interest in Baun.

Why Might the Patriots Be Interested in Baun?

At 6’3″ 235 pounds, he is seen as a little undersized for the linebacker position, however, he does possess attractive intangibles and versatility. Baun’s ability to play a variety of roles on defense could be what attracts the Patriots to him. Some see Baun as a player who could step in for the now-departed Kyle Van Noy and start from Day 1.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had Baun headed to the Patriots in his latest mock draft. Kiper wrote:

It’s really tough to predict what Bill Belichick is going to do in a draft, but we know that he likes versatile front-seven pieces. That’s Baun, who broke out for the Badgers last season with 12.5 sacks and 19.5 total tackles for loss. The Patriots lost linebackers Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts in free agency, so Baun fills a need. Since it appears New England is happy with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer at quarterback, I’ll stay away from that position.

Considering Baun isn’t technically in hot water, this may not push him out of the first round. Chances are, if the Patriots are interested in him and he’s still available when they pick at No. 23, this probably won’t scare them away. However, if after Baun is in the NFL, he runs into some other issues related to banned substances, you can bet this incident will be brought up and attached.

