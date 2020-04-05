Patriots Insider Weighs In on Possibility of Julian Edelman Trade

Julian Edelman isn’t going anywhere, at least not if you believe what NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran said when asked about the New England Patriots potentially dealing the fan favorite and the team’s top receiver from 2019.

“Not a Chance In Hell” Edelman is Traded

That’s what Curran says a league source told him when he looked deeper into the rumors that have been born more from speculation than leaks from the Patriots’ camp.

Edelman has spent the past 10 years with the Patriots since he began his career with the organization in 2010 out of Kent State where he was a dual-threat QB. The Patriots converted Edelman into a receiver and he has also contributed mightily as a return man. During his time with the team, he and Tom Brady forged a strong bond.

Edelman was one of the first to offer a tribute to his departed teammate when Brady bolted the organization to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last month.

In 2019, despite battling a rash of injuries, Edelman had a career season with 100 catches, 1,117 receiving yards, and six touchdowns before finishing the year on the shelf with a shoulder injury.

Why Trading Edelman Makes Sense From a Financial Standpoint

While there is an obvious connection between Edelman and the Patriots fans and the organization, the team has just over $1 million of cap room. That’s not enough to sign all of their draft picks. Salary-cap-clearing moves are coming and trading Edelman could potentially clear some vital space for the Patriots.

A post 6/1 trade would result in $2,966,666 dead money in 2020 presuming Jules earned his 300K offseason workout bonus. A post 6/1 trade would increase Patriots cap space by $6.025M if we presume a player w/ a $675 salary takes his place in the Top 51 — Cap Space=$1,101,775 (@patscap) March 23, 2020

As good as he was in 2019 and has been in his career, he is 33, and didn’t finish the year healthy. While it might sound like a shrewd move to trade Edelman, such a deal would seemingly match the Patriot way.

Why Trading Edelman to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Might Be a Friendly Gesture

Edelman might welcome a trade, especially if he was to land in a favorable spot.

When Hall-of-Famer Deion Sanders suggested Edelman join Brady in Tampa, the receiver liked the post adding fuel to the fire. While putting too much stock into that gesture is jumping the gun, you’d have to wonder if it’s not something Edelman would welcome if approached with the concept.

As it stands, you could make a case that the Bucs, who finished 7-9 with Jameis Winston at QB in 2019, would be in a better position to contend with Brady and Edelman than a retooling Patriots squad. Because of that, and the friendship he shares with Brady, it would be understandable if Edelman was interested in reuniting with the only QB he’s really ever worked with extensively as a pro.

Also, the Patriots could be stacking more draft assets for what could be a quick return to contention–even if it is just a fourth-round selection.

There may not be a chance in hell a trade happens, but that doesn’t mean it makes no sense.

