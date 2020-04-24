Jalen Hurts, Michael Pittman Among Best Remaining Fits for Raiders

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft in the books for the Las Vegas Raiders and they certainly turned some heads. They addressed their two biggest needs at cornerback and wide receiver but didn’t take the guys who were considered the best available. Regardless, Las Vegas did add more talent and there’s plenty of draft left to go.

The Raiders now have talent at almost every position group, so they can focus on trying to go after the best players available. Luckily, there are a lot of good players left on the board.

The Best-Case Scenario Players

As of now, the Raiders don’t hold a second-round pick but hold three picks in the third round. The players listed below will almost certainly be selected before the third round. If Las Vegas needs to have any of them, they may need to package some picks and move up.

Jalen Hurts (QB) – Oklahoma: Prior to the NFL Combine, it was widely believed Hurts would be available in the third or fourth round. The Raiders reportedly are huge fans of his but his impressive performance at the Combine may have put him out of reach. There’s a really good shot he gets picked in the second round. The Raiders have to move up if they really want him.

Michael Pittman Jr. (WR) – USC: With the selection of Henry Ruggs, the Raiders now have a very small but very fast wide receiver. If the team wants to add a bigger, stronger wide receiver, Pittman might be there best option. Now, the team might not have to trade up for him as some mocks have him falling to the third round. There are still a lot of good wide receivers on the board, so it’s a possibility.

Xavier McKinney (S) – Alabama: Not a single safety was taken in the first round of the draft. McKinney is considered to be the best prospect in a weak class. After cornerback and wide receiver, safety is widely considered the team’s biggest need. McKinney won’t make it to the third round, but if he starts to slip to later in the second, the Raiders could try to trade up for him.

Ross Blacklock (DT) – TCU: It’s been rumored the Raiders are looking to upgrade at defensive tackle and Blacklock is the best left on the board. He’s risky but has a lot of potential as an interior pass rusher. It would probably take a trade up to get him.

More Realistic Options

Consider the Raiders’ decision to not make any trades in the first round, it seems unlikely they give up what it will take to get into the second round. If that is the case, there could still be some solid options on the board.

Terrell Burgess (S) – Utah: Burgess is a cornerback turned safety and his versatility is very intriguing. He should be available when the Raiders pick in the third round. Sitting behind Damarious Randall for a year could be good for his development. He won’t start immediately but has a lot of potential.

Amik Robertson (CB) – Louisiana Tech: Robertson is a tiny cornerback at only 5’8 but he’s got swagger for days. He’s a solid run stopper and a very physical player. His size is a concern, but the Raiders love players with personality.

Davion Taylor (LB) – Colorado: Taylor could end up being the steal of the draft. He’s a freak athlete at linebacker and didn’t start playing football until college. He’s as raw as they come and could fizzle out fairly quickly. A third-rounder might be too much a risk for him, but it’s hard not to get excited about a linebacker who runs 4.39 40-yard dash.

