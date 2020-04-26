Ravens 2020 NFL Draft: Grading Every Pick in Baltimore’s Class

The Baltimore Ravens came into the 2020 NFL Draft with a huge goal of getting more depth and playmakers on defense and offense. After the conclusion of the draft, it’s clear that’s exactly what they did.

From the beginning of the draft on Thursday all the way until the end, the Ravens managed to score talent in nearly every round they selected. It’s a goal for general managers across the league, but Baltimore pulled it off unlike many can.

Here’s a look at how every pick should be graded.

Round 1 – Patrick Queen, LB

A

Baltimore didn’t know if a player like Queen would even be around when they picked or if they’d have to trade up. Neither was true. The team scored a player who fits their system like a glove and has been a consistent, durable player who cut his teeth in the rough and tumble SEC. This was a huge win for the Ravens and a great start to their draft. He’s a killer pick, this Queen. And the linebacker will figure to be an immediate difference maker.

Round 2 – J.K. Dobbins, RB

A

As if nabbing Queen wasn’t enough, the Ravens got a chance to score Dobbins in the 2nd round of the draft. The productive Ohio State back was somehow on the board when the team picked, and he will add a speedy, versatile weapon to an already potent backfield and offense. Talk about a good move. No way to give this anything other than a perfect grade.

Round 3 – Justin Madubuike, DT

A

Much like the first few rounds, the Ravens simply stayed put and were able to grab a player who figures to be one of the better, more active interior linemen in the entire draft. Madubuike figures to be a guy who slots in and plays a role quickly on an already elite defensive line. He is an underrated player who could develop into a star with the Ravens.

Round 3 – Devin Duvernay, WR

A

The string of excellent moves continued with the Ravens nabbing Duvernay, a productive wideout from Texas. Getting a weapon for Lamar Jackson was a huge need in this draft, and the team was able to do it in a big way while also filling out other needs earlier. Duvernay will add a big play element the Ravens lacked in 2019 and figures to catch a lot of passes. Good value pick at wideout.

Round 3 – Malik Harrison, LB

A-

The Ravens had to be excited to get a chance to land Harrison this late on day 2, and he will give them some depth at linebacker. Perhaps the only question about Harrison is how much time will he see on a loaded defense? That’s not for the Ravens to worry about, though. If Harrison earns a role he will play, and the best bet is the Ohio State linebacker will do just that after an insanely productive college career. Another solid pick.

Round 3 – Tyre Phillips, OT

B-

If there was one questionable pick from this entire draft on the surface, Phillips was it. He doesn’t come with tons of starting experience at Mississippi State and hasn’t played much football. He’s a big body at a position of need, but the Ravens will really need to develop him. It wasn’t an off the wall pick as it was a gamble on a player who needs time to develop. The Ravens can provide this to Phillips up front.

Round 4 – Ben Bredeson, G

A

The Ravens needed a guard to account for the retirement of Marshal Yanda, and it’s tough not to imagine the durable starter from the Big Ten being able to become that guy. Nabbing a solid guard like Bredeson later in the draft is a solid move, and it is also helpful that he played for Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. That connection could help his development which would be huge.

Round 5 – Broderick Washington Jr., DT

B

Washington is a bit of a project as a lineman. Can he line up in the middle in the pros, or is he more of an edge rusher? That will be for the Ravens to figure out, but the tweener aspect adds for some suspense in the meantime. Still, betting against the Ravens turning a relatively unknown 5th round pick into a star would seem to be a bad move. They’ve done it once with Matt Judon, and it certainly could be done again with the case of Washington. It will take work, however.

Round 6 – James Proche, WR

A

It seems insane to think the Ravens would manage to pick up not only Duvernay, but Proche in the same draft and be able to do it 3 rounds apart. That’s just what they were able to do. Proche is one of the players with the best hands in college football, and that will give Jackson a dependable weapon to target. How he was around this late is a miracle in itself, but the Ravens have to be happy. Home run pick. Unlike many 6th rounders, Proche is more likely to make the team.

Round 7 – Geno Stone, S

A

Some have called Stone the best safety prospect in the draft, however overlooked he may have been out of Iowa. That is not the problem of the Ravens who simply scooped him up. Stone will have to work hard to make the team, but he has been a ball hawk in college and a player who can turn in big plays constantly. Those assets will serve him very well as he looks to chase down a role. In terms of value, Baltimore could not have done better.

Ravens Overall Draft Grade

A-

No draft is ever perfect, however this one is darn close. This class obviously will be judged years down the road like most, but on the surface, it checks all the needs while also providing for some insane values. Tough not to credit the work of Eric DeCosta, John Harbaugh and their staff for hitting it out of the park once again.

