Ravens Select Multiple Big School Stars in 3rd Round of NFL Draft

The Baltimore Ravens have made a trio of selections in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft after gaining an extra selection via a trade down.

With pick No. 92, the Ravens picked productive wideout Devin Duvernay. Duvernay has been a big play machine at Texas and has all the tools to be one of the most underrated yet impressive wideouts in the league. Duvernay showed up well during the Senior Bowl and clearly his solid pre-draft work was enough to get him noticed to get picked.

Here’s a look at his highlights:

Next up with the No. 98 pick, the Ravens grabbed linebacker Malik Harrison from Ohio State. Harrison was a productive linebacker with the Buckeyes. With 205 tackles and 9 sacks, Harrison is one of the more productive linebackers in the draft this season.

Finally, with the 106th pick, the Ravens picked up Tyree Phillips from Mississippi State. He started 13 games at left tackle in 2019. That line depth comes in handy for the Ravens, who needed help up front.

Ravens Offseason Needs

The Ravens are seemingly in a decent spot in terms of both sides of the ball thanks to the fact that they have a young roster, but there’s little question that the team needs to make a few well placed additions, especially on offense, as DeCosta hints. Baltimore could still use another receiving threat to help Lamar Jackson, and depending on what happens with some of the team’s own free agents, another linebacker could be on the docket as well, though that position could get filled in the NFL Draft.

Baltimore shouldn’t need many more dramatic moves after what they have already done, but should continue to lock up their own talent while looking to make a few well-placed additions to the mix.

Continuing to add defensive backs and keep the right players in house could be a huge benefit to the team moving forward that helps them continue to cultivate a championship roster. So far, that’s been the move for the Ravens this offseason.

Perhaps adding a linebacker would help matters as well. That’s likely to be on the menu for the team in the draft when things get going.

Even if the team looks elsewhere to fill their needs early on, there could be some dynamic players waiting to help them out later on in the NFL Draft. Either way, the Ravens should be in good shape.

2020 NFL Draft Facts

The 2020 NFL Draft is taking place in an unprecedented virtual format, with teams not drafting together in Las Vegas, but rather remotely across America, This was due to concerns raised after the outbreak of the coronavirus. As a result, it was worried it could be difficult to consummate trades and deals with teams being far apart. Still, the league elected to go on with the event, so it will take place from April 23-25 and play out in the same way as other drafts, albeit with big changes.

It’s safe to say that few people have ever seen a draft like this in their lifetime, but with the shift to a more virtual society, it’s clear the shocking move might have been very necessary given the current situation in the world.

